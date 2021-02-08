Downtown parking ban extended
Following heavy weekend snowfall, the city of Hastings has extended the snow emergency for the downtown area to continue through Tuesday.
The extended snow emergency will apply only to the overnight hours between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The extension is needed to allow crews to continue removing snow from the area.
The downtown area is being extended to include streets between First and Seventh streets from Burlington to Minnesota avenues.
No parking is allowed along the defined streets during the above timeframe, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be ticketed or towed.
HMS Students of the Week
The following students at Hastings Middle School were recognized as Students of the Week for Feb. 1-5:
6A: Gianna Venture; 6B: Sarina Wolfe; 7A: Camryn Scharff; 7B: Carson Hepner; 8A: Aidan Gentert; 8B: Bailey Hickok
Skating rink roof collapses
GRAND ISLAND — Heavy snow from a second weekend snowstorm in as many weeks has led to the collapse of a Grand Island landmark skating rink’s roof.
A large portion of Skate Island’s roof collapsed early Monday morning, the Grand Island Independent reported. Owner Steve Anderson said about three-quarters of the roof collapsed. No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured.
Grand Island Building Inspector Craig Lewis said the building appears “to be a total loss.”
The Quonset hut building is 55 years old.
Anderson’s father bought it in 1969, and his family has been running the business since.
“They don’t make buildings like this anymore,” Anderson said. “I just had a new roof put on it three years ago. I was told that unless a tornado landed smack down on top of it or a plane crashed into it, there’d be no way this thing could possibly go down.”
Anderson said he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to reopen.
Former deputy pleads guilty
FREMONT — A former northeast Nebraska deputy sheriff pleaded guilty Monday to running a fraud scheme that cost victims nearly $11 million, federal prosecutors said.
Craig Harbaugh, former Dodge County deputy sheriff, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and acknowledged that he deprived six people and a bank out of $10.9 million, prosecutors said. The individuals lost $6 million and the bank lost the rest.
Harbaugh operated “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee formerly located in Fremont. Prosecutors said he used fake purchase orders and contracts to persuade people to invest in his business and to get a loan from a bank.
He claimed to have orders for firearms and tactical gear to agencies such as Illinois State Police, the Kansas wildlife department, Nebraska State Patrol; the Kansas City Police Department, Werner Enterprises, other law enforcement agencies, and one defense contractor. He did not have orders or contracts with any of those entities.
Harbaugh was a Dodge County deputy sheriff the entire time he was operating the scheme.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.
