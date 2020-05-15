The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to participate in Bicycle Sunday Fun Day from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday with games along the Pioneer Spirit Trail.
None of the 11 activities are as far north on the trail as Industrial Park North.
“You guys are more than welcome to bike that way; just know there’s not going to be an activity over there,” Landon Arnold, recreation program coordinator, said in a video Wednesday on the Parks and Rec Department’s Facebook page.
The event is being held in conjunction with Bicycle to Work Day, which was Friday.
The event includes several stations around Lake Hastings as well as some in Libs Park, Heartwell Park and along East Side Boulevard.
Instructional sheets with questions and challenges are available at the stations.
Responses can be photographed and emailed to Arnold at larnold@cityofhastings.org or Recreation Superintendent Ryan Martin at rmartin@cityofhastings.org, or dropped off in the green mail box outside of the parks and recreation office at 2015 W. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.