Hastings Parks and Recreation is in the midst of some large projects and recently completed others.
Construction began in late summer 2020 on the new splash playground at the Aquacourt Water Park, just weeks after the new playground was installed at Brickyard Park in south Hastings.
“With the new playground additions at Brickyard it seems like there’s so many children playing on it almost daily when the weather is nice,” said Jeff Hassenstab, city parks and recreation director. “That wasn’t the case with the old playground as much. It really is good, especially with the COVID we’re dealing with, for people to get out and enjoy those new features. So we’re excited to do those playgrounds.”
The new splash playground, which is much larger than the previous structure at the zero-depth entry, will have 23 features that will include a 5-foot tipping bucket that dumps every three to five minutes, three slides, cargo net climber, and a number of jets and bubblers. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2021 pool season.
“On paper, getting an idea of the size is one thing but actually seeing it in person is another,” Hassenstab said. “So we’re excited to try it out.”
Across town, work will begin this summer on an inclusive playground and parking lot at Crosier Park. That work is expected to be completed around Sept. 1.
The playground and parking lot is Phase 1 of the project.
Phase 2, which includes a shelter and restroom, is scheduled to begin in the fall and be completed in spring 2022.
The $850,000 project will be funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society.
Additional funding support will come from the John Harrington Memorial Fund and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.
Participation from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society and the two memorial funds enhanced the size of playground and features such as shade over the playground.
“It really is just making the playground a much bigger scope than we could afford at the time, with those donations,” Hassenstab said.
The Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society has a history of contributing to Parks and Rec projects, including the Lincoln Park pavilion and Libs Park splash pad.
“Those things would not be happening if they did not support that,” Hassenstab said. “That obviously is huge to us. For them to donate or fund some of these projects really shows a commitment to the quality of life in Hastings.”
The bulk of the funding for the Crosier Park playground, as well as other playgrounds across Hastings, was made possible by the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in Hastings in September 2017.
“The half-cent sales tax opened up so many more doors for projects that we would not have,” Hassenstab said. “We are very grateful for the community support and voting for the half-cent sales tax. Hopefully we’ll continue it on.”
The new splash playground at the Aquacourt is being paid for out of the Aquatic Center Fund that was established at the time the water park was built. The Aquacourt opened in 2004.
Even after purchasing the new equipment, the city’s Aquatic Center Fund still will have a balance of about $400,000, Hassenstab said. The fund was established with a little over $1 million and has accrued interest over the years.
As the Parks and Recreation Department plans for future playground and restroom improvements, Hassenstab is thankful for community support and a little surprised the city hasn’t seen too much of a dip in sales tax in spite of the pandemic.
“The community support with the half-cent sales tax makes our job easy from a funding standpoint,” he said. “It’s been fun to work on these projects. Hopefully we continue to make the quality of life in Hastings the best we can by doing some of these. We’ll continue on as long as we can.”
