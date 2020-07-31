When I first saw the trailer for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” I was not interested. The first red flag for me was Will Ferrell’s involvement considering he hasn’t made a movie that was funny since 2015’s “Get Hard.” And even that movie was not close to reaching the heights of previous Ferrell films.
The second red flag was the concept of the film: aspiring musicians, Lars and Sigrit, represent their country at Eurovision, the world’s biggest song competition, to prove that they are worthy of being international superstars. I’ve never heard of Eurovision, and the musical event seems quite ridiculous. Ferrell has done other high-concept movies in the past, but they are hit and miss. When he played an elf in 2003, he made a Christmas classic, but when he played a fiery figure skater in “Blades of Glory,” he was classless.
Finally, the third red flag was that the jokes in the dialogue seemed forced and excessive. Ferrell usually plays his roles with an over-the-top style, and Eurovision is all about spectacle. With that combination, jokes don’t need to be forced into the dialogue.
Considering those three red flags, you might wonder why I even bothered with this movie. I was curious because Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens star opposite Ferrell, and both actors always add to films and shows that they are in. McAdams wowed in 2004 with “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls,” and Stevens was in the underappreciated film “Colossal,” and the TV shows “Legion” and “Downton Abbey.”
It turns out that my curiosity was validated because both McAdams and Stevens make this film surprisingly entertaining. McAdams gives one of her best performances as Sigrit in “Eurovision” because she is both funny and the heart of the film. When she is on the Eurovision stage, smiling from ear to ear, or crying her eyes out, she gives an authentic performance. Unfortunately, one part of her performance is not genuine: her singing. She sings some of the early notes of songs, but Molly Sandén belts most of the tunes.
Stevens also isn’t the singing voice behind his character. Eric Mjönes handles Steven’s songs. Regardless, the actor does a fantastic job in his role as a romantic rival to Ferrell, who attempts to woo Sigrit. He presents himself with macho charisma, but his personality is also plenty silly. I like that Stevens is a bit more complicated than most comedy “antagonists.” He wants what is best for Sigrit, and he believes he can provide that without being villainous.
The real villain of the movie might be the writers who poke fun at this significant world event. However, there is plenty in the film that celebrates Eurovision, too. That appreciation of the event is evident in the surprisingly well-produced production design, cinematography and more. Director David Dobkin approached this film with sincerity and made Lars and Sigrit’s story look legitimate. I appreciated that approach because “Eurovision” does not look cheap like most comedies do.
Dobkin not only tried to make a good comedy, but he also tried to make a good movie. For the most part, I think he succeeded. The film’s emotional moments are real, the music is enjoyable, and the performances are mostly excellent. Ferrell tries a bit too hard in his role, but that was to be expected. Unfortunately, he’s locked into an exaggerated form of acting, and if you can accept that, you’ll have a better time with the Netflix flick.
After seeing the trailer for “Eurovision,” I initially dismissed it as comedy trash that I wouldn’t understand or appreciate, but after watching it, I’m glad I gave it a chance. I was entertained, and I’m happy to recommend this movie to those who are looking for something a little different.
