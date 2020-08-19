Over the last two weekends, the Rivoli 3 Theatre has shown Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” I was surprised when I saw showtimes for the drama, but then I realized the rerelease makes sense.
“Gladiator’s” Russell Crowe is starring in “Unhinged,” which is produced by the newly formed Solstice Studios and is set to premiere on August 21. “Unhinged” will be the first major release since “Bloodshot” premiered on March 13. But that is not the only reason “Gladiator” is screening again. The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary, so this rerelease also marks that.
Now the question is, does “Gladiator” hold up after 20 years? As a first time viewer, I’m confident saying that it does, but I do have some criticisms.
There are a few scenes in which Scott is clearly using CGI, and the lighting of the backgrounds doesn’t quite match the foreground. I thought the action was also sometimes a bit hard to follow. Scott and his cinematographer, John Mathieson, use a chaotic style that puts the audience in the middle of the action. But that chaos often pulled me out of the scene’s believability, and I thought the combat was sometimes incomprehensible.
My final complaint is that there wasn’t enough blood on the screen. Shots in the opening battle and during the arena scenes are violent, but edits and camera movements mask much of the violence.
I watched it on my television using a cable streaming service, and I was afraid I was watching a television edit. When I looked for the scenes on YouTube, I discovered that wasn’t the case. I don’t usually desire more blood, but it feels appropriate for this film. To be faithful to the brutality of the time, more blood and guts would be fitting.
Regardless of my criticisms, “Gladiator” is an incredible movie, and I loved my first experience watching it. The film opens with a gut punch when Scott throws his audience into a violent battle between the Roman soldiers and Germanic barbarians. This opening pulled me in, but the emotional drama held me.
“Gladiator” is the tale of General Maximus Decimus Meridius, a military leader trusted by Emperor Marcus Aurelius. As Aurelius nears death, he confides in Maximus and asks him to succeed him when he dies. Unfortunately, Aurelius isn’t able to tell anyone before he dies at the hands of his son, Commodus.
Now the rightful heir to the empire, Commodus orders his men to execute Maximus and his wife and child. Thankfully, Maximus escapes his execution. Then begins a new journey for this man who was once Aurelius’ desired heir. The former general must rise again first as a slave then a gladiator, and finally, a beacon of hope for the Roman people.
Maximus’ journey is fascinating, but he is not the only interesting character. All of them are compelling because the screenplay is brilliantly written. The film had three credited screenwriters, and often, multiple screenwriters create a convoluted script that features underdeveloped characters. “Gladiator” doesn’t have that problem. Writers David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson rewrote history in a compelling way that makes the political betrayal as exciting as the action.
Equally brilliant are the performances. Crowe is undoubtedly worthy of his Best Actor Oscar win as Maximus. His performance is devastating when he sees his wife and son dead, but he bottles that into stoic anger when he becomes a gladiator. Crowe is committed to the role both physically and emotionally, and it shows in every shot.
Joaquin Phoenix also delivers an excellent performance. Phoenix is now considered one of the greatest living actors of our time, but back in 2000, he was still making a name for himself. Well, he made it fast with his performance as Commodus.
In “Gladiator,” he is despicable. He’s an arrogant young heir who will stop at nothing to maintain his hold on the empire. That said, he’s also a sympathetic character because he desperately seeks love and appreciation, but no one, not even his father, gives it to him.
Connie Nielsen, Richard Harris, and Djimon Hounsou also give fantastic performances in “Gladiator.” That said, there is not a poor performance from anyone in the film. All actors are committed to their craft.
I’m glad I finally sat down and watched this towering film because I loved it. With its dazzling drama, exceptional acting, and sterling screenplay, “Gladiator” remains one of the greatest sword and sandals epics of all time.
