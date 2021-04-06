The new era of the blockbuster has arrived, and the future looks bright. “Godzilla vs. Kong” was an absolute blast that audiences must see on the big screen.
Usually, I share the movie’s basic plot here, but I only remember details, not how they fit together. There is a hollow Earth theory, a conspiracy surrounding a corporation, and a young girl who taught King Kong sign language. This movie is nuts, and I love it.
Don’t let my inability to share the plot act as an indication of this movie’s entertainment factor. I don’t remember the plot because I was overwhelmed by the spectacle. After all, you don’t come to a movie called “Godzilla vs. Kong” for its riveting story. You’re there for one thing: monster fights. Well, you get them in all their glory.
Gone are the shots of Godzilla where all you see is his leg or elbow like the 2014 movie. That movie was attempting to give Godzilla the Jaws treatment by showing less to create tension. It didn’t quite work. Then there was 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” in which the lizard king faced monsters in environments that hid the action. This movie finally gives Godzilla the spotlight. We see Godzilla from toe to atomic breath, and it is phenomenal.
I understand the need to create tension in a monster movie, but sometimes you’ve just got to back the camera off and marvel at the nearly 400-foot-tall beast. A behemoth like that makes scenes plenty tense without shots from the perspective of people on the ground.
Then there’s King Kong, who earns his royal title. Kong is a dominant force on screen. He pounds his chest with fury, attacks with primal instincts, and leaps from one edge of the screen to the other ready to pound Godzilla into the ground. Watching them duke it out is a fantastic feast for the eyes.
I wish I could spoil another creature that appears, but you should see for yourself. I will tell you, though, that the arrival of this mysterious monster ups the ante in a huge way. With its appearance, “Godzilla vs. Kong” becomes nonstop, in-your-face action the way it should be delivered, and I was not disappointed.
More than that, I appreciated how Ben Seresin, the cinematographer, shot the action. Seresin and director Adam Wingard clearly imagined this film as the ultimate theme park ride, and they deliver that vision. On multiple occasions, I felt like shots were inspired by Universal Studios rides and Disney’s Star Tours experience. That’s how immersive “Godzilla vs. Kong” is. Flying by Kong’s massive head in an anti-gravity ship or dodging Godzilla’s relentless tail attacks is a thrill unlike anything ever seen on screen.
Now, some critics have refused to give the film a high score because of the characters’ stories and the actors’ insubstantial roles. To that, I say, “You’re missing the point.” Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård aren’t in this movie so it wins Academy Awards. They’re there because they’re reliable actors who will keep the plot moving toward the inevitable face-off.
They also add a bit of prestige to the film. Better to hear great actors spouting off nonsense than terrible actors. It creates a more grounded movie. But I literally don’t care what they’re saying. It’s all going to be forgotten in a few minutes when King Kong attacks Godzilla with an ax that has a blade made of a Godzilla scale.
The screenplay may be nonsense that simply serves to propel the film forward, but that didn’t keep me from having a ton of fun with this movie. “Godzilla vs. Kong” reminds people how much fun it can be to go to the movies, and I look forward to seeing what more this movie season has to offer.
