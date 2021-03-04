At the beginning of “Tom & Jerry,” Lou Reed and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It” plays. For those not familiar, the song samples the music from Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” with A Tribe Called Quest’s hip-hop beats and words.
While this music plays, director Tim Story showcases New York City’s grand skyline and cartoon pigeons that fly above. All of these elements together seem odd, but I grew to accept them and had a better time with the movie because of it.
If you’re going to enjoy this movie, you will have to accept the soundtrack early on and how the animation looks. Thankfully, the music keeps the film engaging during the scenes that simply push the plot forward.
In “Tom & Jerry,” the iconic enemies meet. Jerry finds refuge in the halls of a posh New York hotel, and Tom is tasked with hunting the cartoon mouse. Finding Jerry is essential because the hotel is hosting an extravagant wedding, and everything must go perfectly.
Opposite the cartoon duo are Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, who do everything they can to ensure the wedding goes on without a hitch. This is a cartoon family film, so you can guess that their efforts are thwarted at every turn. Tom and Jerry’s budding rivalry creates massive messes and insane chaos throughout the hotel. At one point, the duo and Spike, the dog, make a tornado of pandemonium that nearly destroys the hotel.
It’s this pandemonium that undoubtedly will be the most fun for kids. Tim Story has captured the spirit of the original cartoon shorts during the chase scenes and slapstick confrontations. These moments probably won’t make adults laugh out loud too much, but at the very least, you might crack a smile.
The cartoon hijinks work, but the false drama between humans is bland. Kevin Costello does a passable job as the screenwriter of the film by creating conflict between characters. Unfortunately, he can only do so much with a basic plot and vehicle for cartoon characters to chase each other around for an hour and 40 minutes.
Kids may connect with the characters and appreciate their emotional journeys, but there isn’t much there. I wish Costello could have focused on Tom and Jerry’s conflict primarily and barely acknowledged the human characters. In fact, this movie likely would have been better if it was only animated. The live-action scenes make the film monotonous.
Generally, this movie could have been more fun and creative, but Warner Bros. chose to go a more generic route. I only hope that won’t be the case for the new “Space Jam” film coming later this year. Both kids and adults can appreciate weird and wild animation as evidenced by popular TV shows, so why give them something so generic?
Regardless, “Tom & Jerry” is entertaining enough for its short runtime. The cartoon calamity will keep everyone entertained, and the plot is simple enough not to confuse the kids. I know that’s not a glowing endorsement, but if you’re desperate for family entertainment, “Tom & Jerry” will be perfect for you.
