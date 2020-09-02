“The New Mutants” had a strange trip to the big screen. Audiences initially expected it on April 13, 2018. Then it was delayed to Feb. 19, 2019, to conduct possible reshoots. The X-Men spinoff was later moved to Aug. 2, 2019, because Disney was purchasing Fox, and Disney needed time to evaluate the films they were buying.
This film’s path to movie theaters wasn’t over yet, though. “The New Mutants” was pushed to April 3, 2020, to make room for the release of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” Finally, the movie has arrived after yet another release change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Josh Boone’s movie has had a frustrating journey to movie theaters, but the delayed-release isn’t the only controversy it has faced. Boone admitted that he thought shooting the film was “stressful,” and he felt “a bit neutered” by producers.
After the film was released, Bob McLeod, one of the comic series’ co-creators, came forward and expressed his displeasure with creative decisions made. One of those decisions was that Henry Zaga, a Brazilian born actor, was cast as the Afro-Brazilian character, Sunspot. The other issue he had is that his name was spelled wrong in the credits.
I can’t think of a film with as much bad press as “The New Mutants” going into its opening weekend. While I believe it is essential to be critical of movies and their depictions of established characters, I try to review objectively. “The New Mutants” is by no means an exceptional superhero movie or horror film, but it’s also not terrible. It’s safe to say that it’s better than “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and 2015’s “Fantastic Four.”
That may not be high praise to some, but I’m a big X-Men movie fan, and to me, it’s among the better X-Men films because Boone succeeds at what he intended to do, which is making “a haunted-house movie with a bunch of hormonal teenagers.” Boone also pays homage to Stephen King and John Hughes well enough to prove that this relatively new director has potential.
Boone’s film follows Danielle “Dani” Moonstar, who is placed in a secret facility after mysterious and deadly circumstances surround her. Death follows when she encounters five young mutants who are discovering their abilities and learning to control them. Nightmarish pasts later challenge the unlikely team and seek to kill them.
Throughout the film, Boone revisits the nightmarish concept, and these sequences are the best in the movie. Illyana Rasputin’s nightmare is the most frightening. She imagines a group of men with smiley face masks hovering over her as she sleeps. When they remove their masks, they reveal eyeless faces with razor-sharp teeth. This imagery isn’t enough to give horror fans nightmares, but it should be enough to deter parents from bringing their kids to this new movie.
That said, I think teenagers will be able to handle the imagery, and they will also appreciate the developing relationships and themes. Dani and Rahne (Maisie Williams) become close early in the film. They open up to one another, and that forms into a physical relationship. Later, they are physically protective of one another while their nightmares attack. I know some will be bothered by this relationship, but I thought it was a step forward for a genre that has only taken baby steps over the years.
I also appreciated the dual nature of humans and mutants the movie explores. Dani tells a legend about the bears we contain inside ourselves that fight for our souls. One is vicious and evil, while the other is virtuous. The mutant characters demonstrate this theme well because they are struggling with the powers they possess. Society deems their power evil, but some of them wish to harness their abilities for good.
I could see “The New Mutants” becoming a cult film that young people love because it might speak to them, especially if they consider themselves outsiders. The director sees his intended audience, understands their struggles, and wants to reach them through creative means.
Boone is unfortunately limited to this film to connect with teenagers because Disney canceled his desired trilogy once the company purchased Fox. It’s a frustrating result of the delayed release because I think Boone would have become more confident as a director, and the producers would have let him take more risks. Regardless, his first and only “New Mutants” movie is an entertaining mixed genre film, and I hope to see more from him soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.