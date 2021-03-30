If you’re a fan of bloody action violence, then “Nobody” is the film for you. This new film from John Wick franchise writer, Derek Kolstad, has wall-to-wall action, fantastic performances, and a rough around the edges protagonist you can’t help but root for.
Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul” stars as Hutch Mansell, a man stuck in a mundane life. This is brilliantly presented by director Ilya Naishuler in a montage of Odenkirk filling coffee, entering data on a computer, and doing pull-ups in front of a bus shelter poster of his wife. A not so subtle indication that he wants to be worthy of his wife. As the montage goes, the images fly by faster, and we learn just enough about this man to sympathize but not enough yet to see how his journey will play out. This accelerated pacing is appropriate because it foreshadows what’s to come.
“Nobody” may start with Mansell as a common man living through middle age slowly and passively, but when thieves break into his home, darkness awakens in him that hasn’t risen for many years. He initially suppresses it before he bashes in a robber’s skull. Still, it comes pouring out after his neighbor and co-workers ridicule him for not protecting his family by giving the thieves a taste of their own medicine.
The boring Mansell is broken, and the film guns it when Mansell discovers the robbers took his daughter’s kittie cat bracelet. As he says, “You don’t do that.” And just like that, there is no turning back for our protagonist. After confronting the bracelet bandits, he protects a young woman being harassed by a few drunken thugs, and it goes south fast.
What unfolds after he’s had enough of these obnoxious losers is a brutal action scene in a bus. You might think an action scene in a bus can’t be that interesting, but you’d be wrong. The stunt coordinator and the director created a highly engaging sequence that uses every part of the bus brutally.
The director and cinematographer also elevate the action because they understand that multiple close-ups and quick cuts don’t add to an action scene’s tension. By giving space for the stunt performers to work, they make the action far more engaging.
Even more impressive, though, is that Odenkirk is the one performing many of his stunts. “Nobody” is a far leap from Odenkirk’s sketch comedy days, but he looks as natural as Keanu Reeves in the role of “action hero.”
Thankfully, this early fight sequence was a great indication of what was to come. All action scenes in this movie are easily comprehensible, as long as you don’t sit too close, and they possess the same creativity that the John Wick films showcase. I will warn you again, though, that this is not the movie for you if you can’t stomach movie violence. If you can, you’ll have a blast.
Mansell’s takedown of the moron mafia does, unfortunately, have unforeseen consequences because one of the morons is the brother of a monstrous Russian mobster. And I mean monstrous. This guy slices and dices a guy who gives him a dirty look after the mobster badly belts karaoke. He’s a force to be reckoned with, but he’s also devilishly delightful thanks to the humorous writing and actor Aleksei Serebryakov’s excellent performance.
“Devilishly delightful” is a description that matches most characters in the film. Odenkirk’s Mansell is a sympathetic character, but he becomes increasingly difficult to root for as his body count rises. That said, just as you reconsider rooting for this ruthless rabble-rouser, Odenkirk delivers a line or blow with such likable confidence, he can’t be denied.
The only performer who can top both our protagonist and antagonist is Christopher Lloyd. I thought watching the trailers that Lloyd would only be in one scene kicking back in a recliner awaiting sweet release. Nope. Lloyd isn’t done yet.
He brings the heat in “Nobody,” wielding a shotgun like he’s Arnold Schwarzenegger and delivering cold-blooded lines as if he was Clint Eastwood. His performance is one of the most unexpected yet entertaining of the year.
While Lloyd’s role may have been unexpected, “Nobody” wasn’t. From the first trailer on, I eagerly awaited the arrival of this movie. Everything about it looked like a ton of bloody fun, and it didn’t disappoint. “Nobody” deserves a spot alongside the John Wick franchise as one of the best modern action movies made, and it must be seen on the big screen to be appreciated fully.
“Nobody”
Grade: A
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd
Rated: R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout, and brief drug use
Now Showing: Rivoli 3
