Movie Review: “Raya and the Last Dragon”
I am not going to bury my feelings about this movie under a clever lead. I loved “Raya and the Last Dragon.” It was a great burst of positivity that I needed to properly start the week.
Honestly, everything about this movie is enjoyable. The animation for both the stunning locations and semi-realistic characters is beautiful. The actors fully commit to their roles in this story of community and hope. And the humor and action elevate the writing, making “Raya and the Last Dragon” a memorable experience.
In the film, Raya inhabits a land known as Heart, where she and her father protect a magic orb left behind by dragons. Long before, her ancestors lived in a prosperous land called Kumandra, but evil spirits known as Druun arrived and turned all the humans to stone. One day, the dragons of Kumandra used their powerful magic to ward off the Druun and restored the humans to their original form. But, to save the humans, the dragons sacrificed themselves. Though, it is told that one dragon called Sisu escaped the rocky fate.
Since the events of this extraordinary legend, Kumandra has split into tribes representing parts of the dragon: Fang, Spine, Talon, Tail, and Heart. Heart thrives because they possess the last remaining magic of Kumandra in the form of the mystical orb.
The other tribes look at Heart’s good fortune with disdain and ruthlessly want the magic for their tribes. It is in this desire for the orb that a new conflict erupts between tribes and the Druun.
The movie begins with a beautiful introduction explaining much of what I wrote above, and as I was watching, I thought to myself that this all sounds like an excellent concept for a young adult fantasy novel. And I say that as a compliment. Screenwriters Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim have created a fantasy realm that feels fleshed out and could easily be expanded upon in books and more movies.
Beyond that, Nguyen and Lim expertly define both the external and internal conflicts. When the Druun reemerge, they feel like a genuine threat to humanity because they seal people in stone, which is a terrifying notion. More impressive though, is how Nguyen and Lim create emotional conflict between characters while still showing how some are only in competition with one another because they think that is what is right for their people.
A great example of this is the motivation of the Fang tribe. The two strong leaders, Virana and Namaari, have built an exceptional kingdom for their people. Yet they want to expand, so they require more magic to make that expansion successful. From the outside looking in, they are not full of malice in their motivation.
It is only when the pressure is on that we see a darker side. This is most notable in the character Namaari, who is a perfect foil for Raya. Namaari is selfish and conniving, while Raya is selfless and welcoming. Those character traits are powerful, but in a poor writer’s hand, they can be used to create a bland character.
Raya is not bland. She is a noble warrior, a great explorer, and an intelligent historian. She is a fully developed character with a strong personality who is not shuttered by a love story like other Disney leads. Instead, she is motivated by a desire to save her father, restore Kumandra, and teach the world that together they will prevail.
