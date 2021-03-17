This week HBO Max will give superhero fans “Zach Snyder’s Justice League,” which is the definitive cut of the 2017 film from the famous director. In it, Snyder was able to expand the mythology of all the League members and give them a formidable foe in Darkseid. I’m looking forward to watching this version because I’m a fan of Snyder’s previous films, and I thought the original cut of “Justice League” was abysmal.
While I’m excited for the arrival of Snyder’s cut, it’s not the only superhero media that I’m eagerly anticipating this week. Disney+ will release the first episode of the show “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” a continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This new show from Marvel Studios looks highly entertaining with a great mix of espionage and action.
The premieres of both those properties would be enough for any superhero fan, but wait, there’s more. The CW also aired the fourth episode of “Superman and Lois,” a show I’ve grown to love in a short time. This show made Superman a compelling, emotionally complex character while still letting him save the day and knock out bad guys.
Superman/Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and their two teenagers have adopted the simpler life after the untimely death of Clark’s adoptive mother, Martha Kent. When first learning about this show, I was most intrigued by the idea of Superman in his own series, but I questioned the approach. I thought it might not be as interesting to see Superman as a father and husband after we’ve known him as a comic book god for so long.
I thankfully dismissed that notion because Superman/Clark Kent is a more interesting character when he must balance roles as a father and a superhero. With their show, creators Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing have placed Clark in the position his father, Jonathan Kent, once occupied.
When Clark was a boy, Jonathan mentored his son and helped him harness his power for good. In the show, Clark fills the mentor role while his son, Jordan, is the mentee. Jordan is gifted like his father, but he’s not nearly as powerful. This and the fact that Clark has a powerless son, Jonathan, complicate his ability to guide both boys.
Clark is also not the perfect mentor. At first, he’s overbearing, too eager, and optimistic. Jordan resents this, and Clark learns he needs to approach his new responsibility differently. That said, it’s frustrating how quickly Jordan dismisses his dad. For that reason, he isn’t the most likable character. He verges on cliché because he is often quite angst-ridden and shuts himself out. I know these are common personality traits of teenagers who feel like outsiders, but I wish the drama were approached more delicately.
Funny enough, the writers and directors nail this delicate balance between cliché and control in a similar relationship between Clark’s old pal, Lana Lang, and her daughter. Regardless, it’s interesting to watch the Man of Steel struggle as a parent when he’s so impressive as a hero.
Someone else who is equally impressive because of her bravery and intelligence is Lois Lane. After all, the show is called “Superman and Lois” for a reason. Lois Lane has a vital role in the plot.
The Lois of “Superman and Lois” is not a damsel in distress. She’s a motivated journalist who refuses to let Goliath step on David. Her subplot is equally as interesting as Jordan and Clark’s, and it’s that attention to all characters that makes “Superman and Lois” work.
The show isn’t just beat-’em-up action and teen drama. There are layers to “Superman and Lois,” and it is those layers that keep me coming back for more each week.
