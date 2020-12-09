I initially planned to see “The Croods: A New Age” this weekend after watching the first “Croods” on Netflix. The first movie was entertaining, but it wasn’t as creative as other animated offerings in the last few years. That said, I was willing to give it a chance.
Then I saw that the Rivoli 3 was showing a drama about the aftermath of World War II and its intersection with art dealing. Intrigued by that concept, I skipped the animated cave people and returned to a fascinating yet horrible time in our world’s history with “The Last Vermeer,” directed by Dan Friedkin. Thankfully, I skipped “The Croods” because Friedkin tells a story with his film that is far more compelling than another by-the-numbers cartoon.
“The Last Vermeer” begins in 1945 in Amsterdam. The war is at an end, and Nazi sympathizers are being executed in the street while vengeful yet justified eyes watch.
Opposite these visions of vengeance, Capt. Joseph Piller, played confidently by actor Claes Bang, is attempting to recover artwork stolen by the Third Reich. When a previously unknown painting by Johannes Vermeer known as “Christ and the Woman Taken in Adultery” is found in Hermann Goering’s possession, Piller discovers a complex and immensely profitable art dealing world masterminded by artist Han van Meegeren (a never better Guy Pearce).
Van Meegeren’s involvement sends Piller on an obsessive search to learn more about this unknown masterpiece and the exorbitant cost. In the first half of the film, Piller uncovers the origins of the painting with his brutish Resistance friend, played by Roland Moller, and his assistant, played by Vicky Krieps.
Krieps, who is most famous for her role in “Phantom Thread,” is excellent in her role but is not given enough time to showcase her talents. Her story feels incomplete when the movie ends, which is a disservice to the actress and character.
Like Krieps’ previous film “Phantom Thread,” “The Last Vermeer” is beautifully shot. The cinematographer, Remi Adefarasin, evocatively brings to life the tragic history of WWII. With one of the most stirring shots of the film, Adefarasin brings to life the destruction of the war. In it, Piller passes dilapidated homes and homeless families in a train showing his economic disconnect as a relatively well-off captain.
Adefarasin also perfectly captures the brutality of public executions. At first glance, it seems disgusting to see multiple people gathered in a city square to see a man murdered, but when thinking from their perspective, the motivation is clear.
But the beautiful cinematography isn’t enough to keep these early scenes consistently compelling and comprehensible. While each dialogue scene is lit perfectly and framed as if it was a Vermeer painting, it’s not enough to help the repetitious and sometimes tedious screenwriting. I believe the writers intended to wrap their audience in confusion along with Piller. Still, there comes the point where this is frustrating for an audience that wants to be entertained without solving a complex mystery that requires an experienced understanding of art.
My frustration and moderate boredom eventually ceased as the mystery concludes and is taken to court. These later scenes, featuring excellent performances from Pearce and Bang, tie up loose ends, but I wish more time was spent in court because the proceedings progress too fast.
Regardless of its uneven pacing, “The Last Vermeer” is a fascinating story that captures the hopeful spirit and wickedness of people following WWII. It may not be a masterpiece worthy of Vermeer’s name, but it is a beautifully shot film with excellent performances.
