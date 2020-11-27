As I sat down to watch “The Santa Clause,” which is playing at the Rivoli 3 this week, I thought to myself: There is no way I’ll enjoy this movie as much as I did when I was younger. I was wrong.
“The Santa Clause,” though bizarre, is a hilarious Christmas adventure that might land better today with adults than kids. There is plenty of slapstick humor and juvenile laughs for children, but the clever wordplay and dry performances shine in this film.
When I first saw this movie in 1994, I chuckled at Tim Allen flipping in Santa’s sleigh as his aggressive reindeer take off. But with this viewing, I noticed more of the adult humor. In the movie’s opening minutes, Scott Calvin, Allen’s character, pokes fun at a co-worker who has his secretary on his lap. This casual jab is barely PG, but it shows that this Disney movie has an edge that they sometimes lack today.
Later in the film, Scott promises his son a delicious Christmas Eve meal. As the camera lingers on a scrumptious turkey and savory sides, it looks like this father delivers. That is until the camera pulls away from the perfect meal to reveal that it was only on TV. The camera then pans to show burnt food on the table and Scott struggling with a burning turkey and a fire extinguisher.
The jokes about this hopeless father continue to land as he and his son arrive at Denny’s for a late-night Christmas meal. And that’s not even the end of this brilliant bit of screenwriting and camera work. Generally, the filmmakers do a great job of stretching the humor as far as it can go without letting the scene run out of steam.
That said, watching this film with adult eyes is a bizarre experience and made me reflect on some of the crazy plots that delighted audiences during this decade. After all, this was the era of fathers who either threw themselves into wacky situations or were thrown into them.
Don’t believe me? The 1990s gave us plenty of examples. In “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Robin Williams dressed as a British nanny to revive his relationship with his kids. “Liar Liar” gave us a hilarious performance from Jim Carrey, who was struggling to convince his son that he could be an honest man after a birthday wish gone wrong. And Tim Allen was a father who accidentally killed Santa Claus then took on the big red responsibility. I don’t think you’d ever see Disney take a weird risk like that in the 2020s because focus groups and corporate overlords would dismantle it.
But in the ’90s, crazy family comedies with over-the-top plots and dark implications were all the rage. To be fair, there was always a method to the madness. To sell these absurd plots, studios needed strong comedians in the lead roles. With “The Santa Clause,” Disney got one.
Tim Allen is fantastic as Scott Calvin. Whether he’s roasting his son’s stepfather, sarcastically responding to his doctor about his weight gain, or dodging questions in a police interrogation, Allen appears to be having a ball. This isn’t surprising considering Allen worked with director John Pasquin, who directed him in “Home Improvement.”
Allen isn’t the only standout, though. His on-screen son, played by Eric Lloyd, steals scenes and perfectly feeds off of Allen’s energy. In the same way we had a great group of comedians playing fathers, we also had a strong collection of child actors opposite them.
Lloyd is amongst the best because he understood the nuances of humor at an early age and was directed well by Pasquin.
Another actor in the movie who appreciated the dry humor of “The Santa Clause” was David Krumholtz. Krumholtz plays Bernard, the head elf tasked with keeping Santa on task. He’s an assertive and short-tempered presence in the film, and with that personality, he provides a different dose of humor compared to Allen and Lloyd.
With this trio of three strong actors, a strange but funny screenplay, and a practiced sitcom director, “The Santa Clause” works. If you haven’t seen this holiday film in years, I highly recommend revisiting it. It deserves a spot amongst other holiday classics, and it’s a great return to an absurd time in the ’90s when dads could do just about anything to get a laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.