“Zach Snyder’s Justice League” is the superior Justice League film, but it’s also bloated and comically serious.
The first hour of the film is a slog that is unaided by Snyder’s unnecessary musical sequences. At one point, a group of Icelandic women sings as Aquaman returns to the sea. I don’t know what they were singing about because there are no subtitles, nor do I care. I’m not here for tribal singing. I’m here for superhero action and the menace of monsters like Darkseid and Steppenwolf. This song felt awkward and slowed the film to a crawl.
Another part of the film that frustrated me is the terroristic threat Wonder Woman faces in her reintroduction. During this action sequence, grown men in black suits and fedoras point guns at young girls. This imagery is horrifying, but I find the sight of Wonder Woman saving them even more upsetting. I know that might sound odd because heroism shouldn’t be unsettling, but Wonder Woman’s involvement also reminds the audience what would happen if she wasn’t there. The implication is much stronger than the intention, and it left a bad taste in my mouth.
That said, after these sequences, I mostly fell under this movie’s spell. Snyder succeeds, where Joss Whedon fails, in giving each character much-needed development and motivation. Specifically, Snyder gives new life to The Flash and Cyborg’s stories. These two young heroes were originally cringy morons, but Snyder transforms them into flawed yet compelling characters.
I understand that Warner Bros. was desperate for a shorter, more marketable cut, but cutting these characters’ backstories was dumb. The Flash and Cyborg were always meant to be the heart of Snyder’s film, and pulling that heart out is an obvious mistake. Both superheroes may be gifted, but they are still an average person’s way into this epic superhero film. I can’t relate to a crime-fighting vigilante, an Amazon, a king or a god, but I can appreciate the story of two young men trying to find their place in this world. That’s a universal concept that many can understand.
While I do like Flash and Cyborg’s arcs, I think Snyder missteps with them a bit. The Flash’s introduction as a hero is compelling. He saves his future love interest, Iris West, from a deadly accident. But like the Aquaman scene, it is ruined by an odd music choice. This scene would have been far more effective if it was silent. Let us absorb The Flash’s presence and heroism without forcing metaphoric songs on us. Then adding insult to injury, Snyder also throws in too much humor. The Flash is very much the comedic relief of the film, but even the class clown needs a break once in a while.
The other problem with these sequences and likely the reason WB cut them is they steal the focus from the main villain, Steppenwolf. I was thankful to take a break from his journey to secure all the mother boxes, but I can see how a studio might think it best to stick to the main plot.
While I appreciate what Snyder did with this film and his attention paid to the characters, it’s time to move on. His style is not ideal for showy superheroes who have a sense of humor. Snyder likes to desaturate the colors in his films, but he also emotionally desaturates, too.
This Justice League is no fun. Snyder thinks he’s making a superhero “Game of Thrones” or “Lord of the Rings,” but that isn’t what the Justice League is. Their stories are colorful, and they are vibrant icons who should be allowed to let loose and face villains equally as ridiculous looking they are.
Snyder has had his fun, but it’s time to move on. Give us a decent Flash movie, Green Lantern series, and break the multiverse wide open, but WB, never again lose sight of what these characters are. They are supposed to be enjoyable to watch, not depressing and boring, and they certainly don’t need a four-hour movie to be fully appreciated.
