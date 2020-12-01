The grind of a winter sports season is going to be exponentially more difficult this season than in years past.
State basketball was the last sporting event the state of Nebraska saw in the high school ranks before everything shut down due to pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
And now, following health measures and guidelines will be critical if the winter season is to see its completion at the state tournament.
Every team is adjusting the way they prepare for the season in an attempt to keep up with health and safety measures, but only a select few are doing so while trying to squeeze in their first practices of the preseason.
For the Adams Central boys hoops team, the first game is Thursday night, not even two weeks after the Patriots were competing for a state football championship.
“With the (football) playoff run on top of COVID and injuries and everything, there are just so few practices that it’s really unlike anything I’ve been through as a coach so far,” said AC head coach Zac Foster, who is in his 16th year as a head coach. “But, if you had to be in this position, you’d hope you have some veterans to kind of help you get through that. Having four senior starters back, a couple of them as captains and multi-year starters, really is the best of what the situation could be.
“(Tuesday) was our second day with everybody, so we’re going to have three practices before we play a game — which is mind boggling to me to think about. But if you’re going to do it, I’d like to have this team to do it with because they’ve played a lot of basketball and know how to do it.”
Most coaches would be up in arms if their team was about to start a season without even a week’s worth of practice — and make no mistake about it, Foster would prefer more time — but the Adams Central head coach believes the experience his veteran squad has will go a long way in accelerating the transition from the gridiron to the hardwood.
“We really understand what we have and believe in each other,” Foster said. “We understand that it might take a little while before things click just because of the lack of practice time together and trying to get people healed up. We like our team, obviously. We have high goals, like we have for the last number of years.”
The Patriots return four starters from last year’s team, all of which are seniors. AC’s youngsters will be able to rely on lockdown defender Tyler Slechta, all-around scorer Cam Foster, dynamic athlete Dante Boelhower, and sharp shooting Lucas Bohlen during the early part of the season. Not only will those skills be key, but the knowledge and confidence each one exudes will make all the players around them better.
Foster averaged 11.6 points per game to lead all returners, and Slechta proved to be one of the best defenders in the area, averaging almost two steals per game while also hauling in 4.4 rebounds and dishing 4.1 assists. Boelhower and Bohlen both poured in more than seven points per outing, and Boelhower led the team with 5.2 rebounds per game.
Last year, Adams Central advanced to the semifinals of the Class C-1 state tournament. The Patriots fell one win shy of reaching the title game, but they ended the season with a win, beating Lincoln Christian for third place. Foster said that taste of postseason success has AC hungry for another deep run.
“We’ve been to state the last two years and these seniors have played a ton. All of these guys really, last year they got a taste of getting that close, getting to the semis, playing in PBA and then coming up short. I think it was a huge step in our program to show up the next day and play as well as we did and beat a good Lincoln Christian team,” Foster said. “I think that game springboarded us into the summer. I think these guys know that if we’re healthy at the end of the year, we have a great chance to achieve our ultimate goal and win a state championship.”
One of Adams Central’s biggest losses to graduation was Gavin Lipovsky, who transferred to the school as a sophomore. This year, the Patriots will have another transfer that will look to make a big impact in junior Paul Fago, who was a two-year starter at St. Cecilia.
Fago is a 6-foot, 5-inch post that is a solid shooter and still very active in the paint.
“We’re super excited that Paul is in our program. He’s a great kid, and that’s where you start,” the AC coach said. “When you have a kid come into your program you hope he’s a great kid. He comes from a great family, he’s very intelligent, he has a great work ethic. He’s got all the intangibles, and on top of that he’s 6-5 and skilled. We’re really excited to have him. He’s going to give us some things we maybe wouldn’t have without him. He’s been doing a really nice job.”
Adams Central is hoping it can reach Lincoln once again for a third straight state tournament appearance. It’s going to be a grind for the Patriots early in the year, as they try to make the quick turnaround from football to basketball during a jam packed December — AC has nine games and a holiday tournament scheduled for the first 28 days of the season.
It’s not likely the Patriots will fall completely on their faces to start the year, but even if they did have a rough start, their goals are still within grasp with a run at the end of the season.
“You just have to be smart as a coach and realize that the beauty of basketball is if you don’t play great early or if you lose a game here or there, it’s not the end of the season. In football, you could lose a couple games early and miss the playoffs,” Foster said. “We know that come last February or March, we need to be playing our best basketball. It might take a while with the circumstances this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.