Editor’s note: The three stories on this page originally appeared in the Oct. 15, 2005, edition of the Hastings Tribune. This is just one of a series of stories throughout Tribland’s history that will be running while current sports events are on hold because of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
Adams Central coach Bill Carlin always says games are won up front. That certainly proved to be the case in Friday afternoon’s contest against cross-town rival St. Cecilia.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots (7-0) dominated the line of scrimmage and thus cruised to a 12-0 victory over the fourth-ranked Bluehawks in unseasonably warm conditions at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field.
“The line just took it to them all night,” said AC running Alex Niederklein, who led the Patriots with 132 rushing yards on 22 carries. “Those guys set the tone for the whole game.”
STC coach Carl Tesmer put it bluntly: “We got manhandled up front.”
Adams Central gave the Bluehawks a dose of what was to come right off the bat with a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive to open the game. Niederklein had seven carries for 64 yards on the drive, capped with a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down that made it 6-0 with 7:38 left in the first quarter.
“That’s the biggest play of the game,” Niederklein said.
Niederklein’s fourth-down run was the first of four fourth downs the Patriots converted in the first half. The senior co-captain ran on three of them, including the one that set up AC’s only other touchdown of the game.
“We expect to make those,” Carlin said of the fourth downs. “We’re a 3-yards-in-a-cloud-of-dust team a lot of times. We expect to get three yards when we really need it.”
After AC scored the first touchdown of the game, the Bluehawks had just five plays before turning the ball over on a fumbled pitch from quarterback Chris Souchek.
The Patriots then had another long drive. This time it stalled when the Patriots threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-five at the STC 21-yard line.
The next time, however, the Patriots were successful. After forcing St. Cecilia to go three-and-out, the Bluehawks had a 17-play, 56-yard scoring drive that included two fourth-down conversions. On fourth-and-three from the 4-yard line, Niederklein got just enough to set up a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak by Scott Carlin. That made it 12-0 with 1:22 left in the first half.
In the first half, Adams Central totaled 40 plays compared to STC’s 12 plays. AC’s three drives went for nine, 14 and 17 plays while the Bluehawks didn’t have a drive last more than five plays.
“Our defense has played about this way all season,” said Bill Carlin, whose Patriots have now shut out St. Cecilia two years in a row. “They’ve really played well all year.”
The second half was relatively quiet. AC had the best scoring opportunity, but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-one from three yards out on its first drive of the second half.
In the fourth quarter, the Patriots had two drives inside the 15-yard line but turned the ball over on downs both times.
“Thank goodness we played well in the second half,” Tesmer said. “Thank goodness we didn’t let down.”
The Bluehawks didn’t have the services of running back Jordan Parr, who came into the game with 854 yards on 102 carries.
Parr injured his thigh and may not return this season, Tesmer said.
Even if Parr would have been available, Tesmer said it wouldn’t have made a difference with the way Adams Central was playing.
“They’re just tough to block,” he said.
Friday’s win kept the Patriots perfect and gave AC the district title.
“It’s a good win,” Niederklein said. “But we learned so much from it, so maybe that makes it a better win. We found our weaknesses so we can definitely improve on that.”
With Niederklein leading the way, the Patriots had 279 yards rushing on 60 carries. Kevin Terwey ran for 111 yards on 22 carries to give AC two 100-yard rushers.
In all, the Patriots had 309 total yards and held St. Cecilia to 80 yards — all on the ground. STC ran 31 plays compared to 71 plays for Adams Central.
“They’ve got a nice ballclub,” Tesmer said. “I knew that, and they proved it.”
