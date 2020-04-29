Editor’s note: The following story originally appeared in the Nov. 5, 1991, edition of the Hastings Tribune.
Adams Central ran 12 plays from scrimmage in the first quarter of Monday’s game with Wood River. Four were touchdowns.
With that the Patriots took control of the long-awaited showdown with their Lou Platte Conference rival and improved their position in the Class B playoff field.
Even 292 yards of offense in the final 38 minutes from Wood River quarterback Scott Frost couldn’t prevent Adams Central from securing a 41-20 victory and its first undefeated regular season since 1977.
“We were excited about the way we started,” said Adams Central Coach Bill Carlin, whose team practiced only once after having the game postponed by Thursday’s snowstorm. “We felt that if we got the momentum in our corner that we could control some things. Turnovers helped us.”
The normal grind-it-out Adams Central offense gave way to a blitzkrieg over frozen fields in the first quarter. Wood River had three of its seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes, and the Patriots put up 28 points despite never having more than three snaps in succession.
Strategic successes in the Patriot lightning war:
Sophomore Eric Walther intercepted a Frost pass on the third play of the game and brought the ball back 25 yards to the Wood River 19. On third-and-10, Adams Central quarterback Mike Johnson rolled right, then floated the ball into the end zone for Ben Kolzenbucher, who fended off defensive back Matt Gideon to make the touchdown catch.
Wood River’s Mike Gall was rocked by Shawn Wiseman while recovering the ensuing kickoff, lost the ball and Jason Frink’s recovery gave the Patriots possession at the Wood River 25. Frink scored two plays later from 22 yards out, running through Frost’s attempted tackle at the 5.
“We had some big time hits, especially in the kicking game,” Carlin said. “We had one breakdown that cost us eight points, but we really played pretty sound overall. Those fumbles didn’t just fall out on the ground, they were jarred loose.”
Wood River ran three plays and punted and the Patriots took over at the Eagle 49. On second-and-9, Frink went up the middle, disappeared in the pile, then bounced to the left sideline and went into the end zone with Wiseman running interference.
After an exchange of punts, Wood River lost 3, 11 and 3 yards on successive plays, the second and third of which were fumbled. Gall’s fumble on third-and-24 was recovered by Adams Central’s Kevin Walther at the 3-yard line. Darin Burr scored two plays later from the 1.
“The conditions were tough,” Carlin said. “Their passing game was hard to stop because it was tough to get a pass rush, and it was tough for us to knock people off the line of scrimmage. Big plays were a key because the footing was such that once you got beyond the line of scrimmage it was hard for the defense to break down and make the play in the open field.”
Adams Central enters the first round of the Class B playoffs on Saturday with a 9-0 record and has won 16 straight regular-season games. The Patriots were 5-0 in games that counted in the Lou Platte standings.
Frost, who misfired on his first five passes, hit 18 of 26 the rest of the way for 248 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 16 times for 44 yards and a touchdown — equalling the Eagles’ 292 yards of offense — returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown, blocked an extra-point attempt and intercepted a pass.
But turnovers killed Wood River. Frost, completing six straight passes, gave the Eagles a first down at the Patriot 11 early in the second quarter, but Eric Walther made his second interception on the next play.
Frost, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior, produced his punt return four plays later, then completed a 16-yard pass on the Eagles’ next offensive play to put the ball at the Adams Central 40. But Johnson came up with the first of his two interceptions to thwart the drive.
“We had three turnovers inside the 20 in the first quarter, but out kids just did not give up,” said Wood River Coach Larry Foster, Scott’s father. “I’ve never been so proud of a bunch of young men. Size-wise, we’re in over our heads. We can’t physically match up with a team like Adams Central.”
Wood River, 7-2 and ranked sixth, had long-since locked up a berth in the Class C-1 playoff field. The Eagles were 4-1 in official Lou Platte games.
Adams Central quickly squashed the momentum Wood River had gained an early in the third quarter. Wiseman’s 48-yard punt rolled out of bounds at the Eagle 6 and, four plays later, Johnson intercepted Frost for the second time. The Patriot senior scored on a quarterback sneak seven plays later.
Wood River...................0 8 0 12—20
Adams Central.............28 0 13 0—41
First Quarter
AC—Ben Klozenbuchr 19 pass from Mike Johnson (Shawn Wiseman kick), 9:37
AC—Jason Frink 22 run (Wiseman kick), 8:20
AC—Frink 48 run (Wiseman kick), 6:23
AC—Darin Burr 1 run (Wiseman kick), 1:46
Second Quarter
WR—Scott Frost 53 punt return (Matt Gideon pass from Frost), 8:07
Third Quarter
AC—Johnson 1 run (kick blocked)
AC—Johnson 2 run (Wiseman kick), 1:10
Fourth Quarter
AC—Gideon 6 pass from Frost (run failed), 11:12
WR—Frost 1 run (pass failed), 6:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wood River, Frost 16-44, Gall 6-3, Harnisch 2-minus 3. Adams Central, Frink 13-92, Burr 20-43, Johnson 11-33, Morlang 1-1.
PASSING—Wood River, Frost 18-31-4 248. Adams Central, Johnson 4-6-1 70.
RECEIVING—Wood River, Codner 7-73, Zavala 3-74, Redding 3-43, Gideon 2-22, Harnisch 2-21, Gall 1-15. Adams Central, Morlang 2-24, Klozenbucher 2-22, Wiseman 1-38.
