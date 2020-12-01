Adams Central fought hard for its third-place finish in March.
The Patriots traded blows with St. Paul in the Class C-1 consolation game and walked away with the hardware.
The season culminated with high energy, vocal leadership, and grittiness — elements of the year as a whole for AC.
The Patriots took their underdog mentality to the state semifinals after upsetting No. 4 seed Broken Bow in the district final and No. 2 Chadron in the first round of the state tournament.
After falling in the semis to North Bend, the eventual state champion in C-1, AC ended the year with one of the program’s most meaningful wins since its only championship in 1995.
Adams Central has rejoined the championship contender conversation after back-to-back state tournament appearances, the first of which snapped a 10-year hiatus.
“We’ve got a big target on our back,” AC head coach Evan Smith said. “Being at the state tournament a couple years in a row, that gives everybody some locker room material to try and knock us off.”
The Patriots are 36-19 over the last two seasons. A young core coupled with leadership and experience has paid dividends over the last few seasons.
AC lost two seniors from last year’s team — Kylie Dierks and Bryn Lang — but the Patriots return six varsity players and three starters.
Smith recognizes the voids Dierks and Lang left, but is confident the Patriots will fill those roles and be a contender once again.
“We’re excited,” Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of good returners coming back that saw a lot of minutes for us. We’ll miss Kylie and Bryn but we’ve got a couple of kids who are excited to step in and fill those big shoes that they’ve got to fill.”
Smith is looking for breakout years from his two bigs, Cami Wellensiek and Rachel Goodon. Wellensiek is 5-foot-11 and Goodon 6-foot-3.
“I’ve been here for 14 years and we haven’t had two bigs — ever,” Smith said. “That’ll be nice to have some height and length there and be able to run some stuff inside and maybe take a little pressure off of our guards.”
The Patriots thrived off of their inside-out game last year, feeding the ball inside and kicking it out to the wings and corners for cleaner looks.
Along with that type of offense comes rebounding, which AC also excelled at a season ago. Goodon, now a sophomore, averaged 7.4 boards per contest while the senior Wellensiek hauled in six rebounds per game.
“Goodon will be fun to watch this year because she can sprint the floor. She runs with anybody on our team,” Smith said. “Cami does such a nice job. She may not score a ton of points for us, but she does those little things right for us around the rim.”
Overall, the Patriots’ size will certainly play this winter.
“Our height advantage defensively is going to be huge,” Smith said. “We’re going to have a big presence in the paint and force people to score from the perimeter. Rebounding will be big time and won’t be a big issue for us.”
AC’s guards, Jess Babcock and Libby Trausch, have improved, too, Smith said. Babcock averaged 9.2 points per game while Trausch contributed 8.7.
“Having that combination of outside game with Libby and still being able to drive, and then Jess being able to facilitate our offense and finish around the rim is a pretty deadly force with the other crew that we have,” Smith said.
Caitlyn and Lauryn Scott will also mix in the lineup, as well as Kadi Kimberly, Smith said.
Lauryn averaged 4.9 point and 4.0 rebounds as a freshman and Caitlyn averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds.
“We’ve got some pieces,” Smith said. “Lauryn looks a lot more confident with the ball, and I think Kadi can give us some minutes and might be able to score from the perimeter, too. She’s has been one of our better shooters in practice so far.”
Adams Central, which plays in the Class B-heavy Central Conference, will open the season against Aurora at home on Thursday.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been that team that people want to knock off, so we’re kind of excited about that,” Smith said.
