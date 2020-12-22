Adams Central missed its opportunity to put York away early Tuesday night.
The Patriots carried a six-point edge into the halftime locker room and had York’s leading scorer in foul trouble and its second leading scorer in a slump.
But AC fumbled away its chance to knock off the No. 2-ranked team in Class B.
As head coach Evan Smith put it afterward, the 7th-ranked Patriots beat themselves.
Second-half turnovers killed Adams Central’s offensive momentum. The Patriots opened the third with four consecutive cough-ups and it set a negative tone for the remainder of the game.
“I thought we were going to push that lead in the third quarter,” Smith said. “Then they hit a couple shots early and we had some turnovers and I feel like the wind came out of our sails.”
York survived an off-night offensively but relied on its defense to stay undefeated with a 46-37 victory.
“Their adjustment defensively was really good,” Smith said. “We didn’t get to the rim as well as we did in the first half and we just didn’t hit any shots.”
Adams Central rode a 19-point second quarter to a 28-22 lead at the break. The Patriots were 7-of-13 from the floor in the frame, including six points from Libby Trausch as the bulk of her team-high 10 points.
But it was almost all downhill from there, even though the Dukes never led by more than seven until free throws pushed the final tally to a nine-point margin.
“Some of the things we normally do really well, we just went away from,” Smith said.
Even after the third quarter finished, York only led 35-33, following a pair of Kiersten Portwine free throws. However, the Patriots couldn’t create the same offensive spark they had early.
“When you’re not hitting shots and then you can’t get to the rim... we just struggled to score there in the second half,” Smith said. “A lot of credit goes to (York’s) defense.”
Portwine’s production off of the bench — a game-high 13 points — propelled the Dukes. The freshman stepped up in place of her foul-troubled older sister.
“(Her shots) were huge, especially in the first half to keep it close,” said York head coach Matt Kern. “If we would have fallen further behind in the first half, it would have been harder to make those (defensive) adjustments in the second.”
The Dukes took away Adams Central’s offensive scheme, forcing the Patriots east and west, and not north-south.
“We tried to be as strong as we could containing the lane,” Kern said. “We slowed the game down and when you do that, you protect the lane.”
Smith switched looks in the first half with his bigs on the perimeter and guards inside.
“We’re just trying to mix it up a little bit, trying some things and making teams have to scout one more thing against us,” Smith said. “We feel good when Jess and Libby have the ball inside, too.”
Adams Central went six minutes without scoring after halftime and just over three into the fourth.
After Trausch split a trip to the line, it cut the York lead to five with 2:46 left.
Adams Central prevented the Dukes from inbounding on the far end twice, resulting in timeouts, but failed to force a turnover.
York finished with four makes at the line, handing AC its second loss in three games.
Adams Central, which was outscored 18-5 through the first 11 minutes of the second half, ended the night 3-of-15 after an 11-for-24 start from the floor. The Patriots were 8-of-16 from the charity stripe and Caitlyn Scott made their only 3-pointer.
Lauryn Scott added nine off the bench for AC, which heads to the Broken Bow holiday tournament next week.
“We’ve just got to get back to what we do well,” Smith said. “We don’t have a ton of stuff to hang our head about. We’ve got some kids that are still hungry and want to finish out those games a little better.”
York (6-0).............8 14 13 11 — 46
AC (6-2)....................9 19 5 4 — 37
York (46)
Masa Scheierman 1-8 0-0 3, Destiny Shepherd 3-8 1-5 8, Maddie Portwine 5-16 2-4 12, Meaghan Rowe 0-2 0-0 0, Maddie Pohl 2-6 6-7 10, Kiersten Portwine 3-5 4-4 13. Totals: 14-45 13-20 46.
Adams Central (37)
Jessica Babcock 3-6 0-1 6, Libby Trausch 4-11 4-7 10, Rachel Goodon 2-5 0-0 4, Caitlyn Scott 1-1 0-1 3, Cami Wellensiek 0-4 0-0 0, Abby Stroh 0-0 1-2 1, Lauryn Scott 4-10 1-1 9, Kadi Kimberly 0-2 0-0 0, Brianna Stroh 0-0 2-4 2. Totals: 14-39 8-16 37.
3-point goals — Y 5-14 (Scheierman 1-2, Shpeherd 1-3, M. Portwine 0-2, Rowe 0-2, Pohl 0-1, K. Portwine 1-4); AC 1-6 (Babcock 0-1, Trausch 0-2, C. Scott 1-1, Kimberly 0-2).
Rebounds — Y 33 (Scheierman 12); AC 29 (Goodon 7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.