LINCOLN — The old adage says its hard to beat a team three times. Well, Adams Central made it look quite easy.
In the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament, the Patriots were matched up with St. Paul for the third time this season. If there were any worries of Adams Central overlooking the Wildcats after beating them by a combined 44 points in the two previous matchups, the Patriots relieved those concerns almost immediately.
"We knew what they did and they knew what we did, so we just had to come out fast and strong. That's what we did; we got a couple steals and hit a couple shots. We jumped out to a lead and we just rode that lead out to the end," said AC's Gavin Lipovsky.
Playing in the first time slot of the tournament on Thursday, Adams Central scorched the net early and often, while the defense gave St. Paul fits all morning. The Patriots cruised to a 65-44 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.
"We were just talking to our guys about how grateful we were that we get the opportunity to play. Obviously, there are a a lot of people talking about the negative because of the tournament changes, but we were just ecstatic for the opportunity. We really, really love this team and the team loves each other. We really are a family. We didn't want to end without getting to play. I'm just proud of how they approached it," said AC head coach Zac Foster. "We just said, let's bring energy to the gym. I don't care if anybody's there, let's just bring light to the gym and bring energy."
Gavin Lipovksy was a key contributor on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he totaled a game-high 24 points, and defensively he set the tone at the top of AC's 1-3-1 zone defense.
Lipovsky was 8-for-12 from the floor and drained a trio of 3-pointers, all three of which came in the first quarter. Lipovsky's range was put on display on those treys, as he extended well beyond the arc.
"I thought we did a really good job against him (in the subdistrict final), but he took it a step back from where he did there and just let it fly. When you can hit that well down here, it's so hard to guard them," said St. Paul head coach Derek Reinsch.
"The shot chart's not the same for everybody," Foster said with a smile. "(Lipovsky) gets to take those shots, because he's got some credit in the bank, that probably other guys don't get to take... He hit two or three that probably for anyone else in the gym is a bad shot, but we trust him and he's stepped up big in big moments this year."
Adams Central scored 19 points in the opening period on 8-for-14 shooting and then bettered that with 22 points while going 9-for-14. Lipovsky was leading the charge, but the Patriots got scoring from six different players in the first half. By the end of the second, Adams Central was up 41-23.
While the offense was in cruise control, the defense was a giant roadblock for the Wildcats. In trying to keep up with the torrent pace in which Adams Central was playing, St. Paul wound up turning the ball over 17 times in the first three quarters, committing at least five miscues in each frame.
St. Paul's Andy Poss led the team with 17 points. He was about the only Wildcat to find consistent success on the floor, going 6-for-8 from the floor — the rest of the team was held to 8-for-26 (30.8 percent) shooting.
"Coach (Jim) Weaks used to talk about in every game being the aggressor or the protector, and the 1-3-1 helps us be aggressive," Foster said. "We got started early got turnovers and easy baskets and it kind of snowballed for us. I thought we were aggressive early and set the tone from the start."
"Our 1-3-1 was great today," Tyler Slechta said. "Rebounding, we have to work on — that was the one thing we need to work on. But all-in-all it good."
While Lipovsky was the only one in double figures, Adams Central had six players score at least six points. Lucas Bohlen hit three treys for nine points, and Travis Niemeyer came off the bench to score all eight of his points in the first half. Cam Foster and Dante Boelhower each added seven points, while Slechta chipped in with six points.
With the win, Adams Central advances to the semifinals — its second trip there in the last five years. The Patriots will play Ogallala, which beat Kearney Catholic 65-62, at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m. for a spot in the title game.
"We're definitely going to try and take this into the next day and hopefully the next day. We're just going to keep playing our way, keep sharing the ball and keep being a team," Lipovsky said.
St. Paul (19-8)...............11 12 10 9 — 42
Adams Central (25-1).....19 22 16 8 — 65
STP (42)
Tommy Wroblewski 1-6 3-4 6, Jackson Seward 1-4 0-1 2, Andy Poss 6-8 2-3 17, Eli Larson 1-2 0-0 2, Logan Vogel 3-7 2-3 8, Brenden Knapp 2-4 0-1 4, Hunter Gravatt 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Dugan 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Wells 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Wells 0-0 2-2 2, Kaleb Pedersen 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 14-34 10-17 42.
AC (65)
Tyler Slechta 3-6 0-1 6, Lucas Bohlen 3-9 0-0 9, Dante Boelhower 3-4 1-2 7, Cam Foster 3-9 1-4 7, Gavin Lipovsky 8-12 5-6 24, Travis Niemeyer 3-4 2-2 8, Derek Vonderfecht 0-0 0-1 0, Nathan Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Eckhardt 0-4 0-0 0, Makenna Lindblad 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Lancaster 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Bonifas 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Sughroue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 11-18 65.
Three-point field goals — STP 1-11 (Wroblewski 1-4, Seward 0-3, Larson 0-1, Knapp 0-1, Wells 0-2); AC 6-17 (Slechta 0-1, Bohlen 3-7, Boelhower 0-1, Lipovsky 3-7, Niemeyer 0-1). Rebounds — STP 22 (Vogel 6), AC 29 (Boelhower 7). Turnovers — STP 17, AC 8.
