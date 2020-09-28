Coming off their fourth-place finish at their own invite, the Adams Central softball team was determined to notch another win against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. The Patriots‘ offense came up big when they needed to, scoring four runs in the first, second and fourth inning and then in the fifth scoring three more runs to close the door on the Panthers 15-9.
“Well this is a good group. They (FCEMF) have five seniors that come in there and really do a great job of leading these kids and Aaron (Lauby) always does a good job having them prepared for us,” said AC head coach Tim Marker. “We always have a battle with these guys. It is not over with Fillmore until it is over. They just kept fighting and kept having fun and they scratched their way back into the game and I was really proud of our kids not giving in and they answered back with four more of their own, so that was good on our kids’ part.”
The first inning was a good start for the Patriots, with Tailyn Schernikau in the circle for the Patriots. Schernikau had two of her seven strikeouts in the first. The first inning by AC was solid in terms of patience and capitalizing on mistakes from the Panthers. AC scored on back-to-back wild pitches from FCEMF starting pitcher Lilly Ellison to put the Patriots on the board 2-0. The Patriots added a run with a double by Brianna Stroh and a fielder’s choice from Libby Trausch.
The second inning for the Patriots was the same as the first. Schernikau got the inning started with a single. Bella Stickels would come up next for the Patriots as she would be hit by the very next pitch to put Patriot runners at first and second. Macie Wolever would be next as she would single and drive in Mousel to give the Patriots a 5-1 lead. Carlee Wissing came up and draw a walk, and then Abbott would come up and grounded into a 5-3 fielder’s choice that would score Stickels to extend the lead 6-1. Stroh added a single that drove home Wolever and Marker to extend the lead 8-1 going into the third.
“What has hurt us all year is that we would give up a four or five run inning,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “And it never seems to fail especially when it happens with two outs and getting that third out to get out of an inning and we talk about it all the time... It is not a lack of trying. I think it is sometimes that it is a break here and there that does not go our way but is that ability to limit that inning when you are in it. It just makes a difference sometimes when you are winning or losing because it can flip anytime.”
Schernikau faced five Panther hitters and got out of a jam. Georgia Meyer singled, putting runners on first and third base. Schernikau would come up with back-to-back strikeouts to end the Panthers threat in the third.
“Tailyn (Schenilau) did a really nice job. Again still trying to limit her a little bit. Getting toward the end of the season here and we needed to give Teagan (Abbott) a little bit of work and Teagan did a really nice job of coming in throwing strikes, keeping the batters off balanced and making them work and giving them hard pitches to hit.”
The fourth inning is where the Panthers would make a charge. After Schernikau struck out the leadoff hitter and walked Shelby Lauver, Claire Kimbrough came up with a single to bring up Jackie Schelkopf. Schelkopf waited on a Schernikau fastball and she delivered big as she took it for a three-run blast to pull the Panthers within four. FCEMF got two more runs on a double by Kaili Head to cut the lead to two.
The Patriots would not be rattled from the big inning from the Panthers. AC came back with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. With singles from Abbott, Trausch, Abby Stroh and a double from Brianna Stroh to give the Patriots a 15-8 lead. The Panthers would score one more run in the top of the seventh from Kimbrough but it was not enough as the Patriots would close the door on the Panthers, winning 15-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.