PIERCE — Adams Central will look back at film of Friday’s Class C-1 championship game and see its shortcomings.
“It comes down to three or four plays, but that’s the way it always is in a football game,” said Patriots head coach Shawn Mulligan.
The Patriots overcame their mistakes in their semifinal win over Kearney Catholic, but had no such luck in the program’s first title game appearance since a 1993 runner-up finish against Columbus Scotus.
“Last week we made those three or four plays,” said Mulligan. “This week we didn’t.”
AC’s big play offense produced only two touchdowns in a 28-19 loss to Pierce (12-0) on the Bluejays’ home field.
Cam Foster threw for 313 yards and a pair of scores, but the Pierce defense held firm otherwise. The Patriots’ ground game accrued just 98 yards.
Foster’s first throw went for 80 yards and was housed by his favorite target, Tyler Slechta, just 2 1/2 minutes into the game. But Pierce clamped down on the star receiver for the rest of the night.
“They had some really good athletes, they did a good job guarding me,” said Slechta, who had three catches for 137 yards. “I struggled a little bit offensively this game. I’m a little bit frustrated with it, but (Pierce) played well. You’ve got to tip your hat off to them.”
Foster said Pierce double-teamed Slechta after the first catch he made.
“It’s a great move by them,” he said.
Slechta’s absence allowed Slade Smith to shine offensively. Smith caught six passes for 141 yards, including a touchdown that beat the horn in the third quarter.
Adams Central’s first score answered Pierce’s opening punch — a 48-yard run by Tyler Race up the sideline.
Pierce’s second touchdown, a 28-yard pass from Abram Scholting to Logan Moeller, put the Bluejays ahead for good in the second quarter.
AC mustered only a field goal on its first drive of the second half after Slechta reeled in a 51-yard pass. Slechta booted it through the uprights from 22 yards out to cut the Pierce lead to 14-10.
But the Bluejays answered with consecutive scores. Scholting hooked up with Garrett Meier and later Benjamin Brahmer.
The touchdown to Brahmer was the result of a broken play and a blown coverage by AC’s defense. The Patriots forced Scholting to scramble to his left and lob a wobbling pass toward the end zone. Brahmer’s size advantage allowed him to reel it in and pivot for the score.
“Secondary-wise, that’s on us,” Slechta said. “We didn’t cover well enough.”
Mulligan said he wanted Pierce, a team that averaged close to 270 yards on the ground, to throw the ball.
“We put everybody and their dog in the box,” Mulligan said. “We put a lot of people in and said we were going to make them try to beat us with throwing the ball. They’ve got really good receivers out there and that’s the reason why they’re undefeated and a state champion. They’re a good football team.”
Scholting, a sophomore, made the Patriots pay. He collected 204 yards on 13-of-23 passing.
Adams Central lost two fumbles — one into the end zone on a 13-yard run by Hyatt Collins. A flag was thrown for holding on the play anyway; however, the drive was killed altogether by the turnover.
“If we don’t fumble on the 1, and a few other things don’t happen, we’re right there,” Foster said. “We could have won, but it doesn’t take away from how great of a season it was.”
Adams Central journeyed back to the playoffs after graduating a heavy class, including all-state QB Evan Johnson.
The Patriots were bullied by Pierce in the 2019 semifinals, but provided much more of a game in 2020’s finale.
Mulligan credited the Patriots playing what he believed to be “the toughest schedule in the state.”
Pierce, who was shut out in last year’s final by Wahoo, captured its first title since 2008. It is now 4-6 in championship games.
“We’ve been the bridesmaid many times,” said Pierce head coach Mark Brahmer. “I’ve played that role quite a bit, so it’s nice to be the No. 1 here.”
AC (10-3).................7 0 10 2 — 19
Pierce (12-0)............7 7 14 0 — 28
P — Tyler Race 48 run (Chaden Roth kick)
AC — Cam Foster 80 pass Tyler Slechta (Slechta kick)
P — Abram Scholting 28 pass Logan Moeller (Roth kick)
AC — Slechta 22 FG
P — Scholting 33 pass Garrett Meier (Roth kick)
P — Scholting 35 pass Benjamin Brahmer (Roth kick)
AC — Foster 69 pass Slade Smith (Slechta kick)
P — Safety
AC P
Rushes-yards 27-98 36-167
Passing yards 313 204
Comp-Int-Att 12-27-2 13-23-2
Total offense 411 371
Rushing — AC, Cam Foster 7-39, Macrae Huyser 3-6, Hyatt Collins 9-45, Oaklyn Smith 7-21; P, Michael Kruntorad 9-29, Tyler Race 19-129, Ritter Oestreich 3-11, Benjamin Brahmer 1-6, Abram Scholting 1-8.
Passing — AC, Foster 12-27-2 313; P, Scholting 13-23-2 204
Receiving — AC, Slechta 3-137, Slade Smith 6-141, Collins 1-0, Huyser 2-35; P, Brahmer 6-90, Garrett Meier 2-42, Kruntorad 2-5, Moeller 3-67.
