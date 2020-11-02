By now, Adams Central is used to playing the role of underdog.
The Patriots have been written off as the lower seed before — last year, in fact.
Penciling in their opponent in the next round has proven to be dangerous.
On the basketball court last March, 13th-seeded Adams Central knocked off No. 4 Broken Bow. Then, at the state tournament, shocked second-seeded Chadron as the No. 7 seed.
On Saturday, the Patriots, seeded 13th again, pulled off another upset when they stunned No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-1, District 4 volleyball final.
Many of the girls are rostered in both sports.
“It’s been lucky No. 13,” said volleyball coach Libby Lollman. “These kids aren’t intimidated by a seed, they’re ready, come game time, to go compete with whoever is on the other side of the net.”
AC’s next draw is No. 1 Wahoo (32-0) at 2 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Coincidentally, AC met Wahoo in the girls basketball state tournament two seasons ago after a 10-year drought. This dry spell for the Patriots was a tad longer at 32 years.
The Warriors have lost just three sets all season, only to Class B schools, and were state volleyball champions in 2017 and ‘18. Last year they placed third.
Wahoo has missed just two trips to state since its first-ever in 2013.
The Warriors are led by Mya Larson, a 5-foot-11 junior, who does a little bit of everything. Larson leads the team this season in kills (431) and serve receptions (340). She is second in digs (334), fourth in blocks (14), and fifth in aces (27).
Wahoo’s setter, 6-foot senior Elle Glock, is a Southern California (USC) commit. She also likes to dish to Kelsie Sears (249 kills), Lauren Kavan (147), Josie Sutton (93) and Mya Emerson (60).
“(Glock) spreads the floor really well,” Lollman said. “They run a fast offense. Even when (Larson) is in the back row, she’s one of their biggest offensive threats. So, we can’t take plays off. We’ve got to key in on the setter and do the little things that we talk about defensively because if you’re not in the right spot or doing your job, they’re a team that will find those holes or those weaknesses really, really fast.”
Serving will play a vital role for Adams Central, which aced GICC nine times and kept the Crusaders largely out of system in the district final.
“It’ll be one of the most important aspects of the game, not only because it is one of our strengths, but just because of the size and quickness of our offense,” Lollman said. “If they are in system, they’re going to spread the floor well and they are going to find holes in our block. So, if we can serve competitively and get them out of system just a little bit, and slow down some of their outsides and even their setter a little bit, I think we can get some good touches and respond offensively.”
Emma Estrada leads the Patriots in service aces with 47. Caitlyn and Lauryn Scott each have served 40 this season.
Lauryn, who also has 106 kills and 42 blocks on the year, has paced AC through multiple sets this season with long serving runs. Estrada’s role was limited to only serving on Saturday but she doubles as an attacker, too.
Offensively, Caitlyn Scott and fellow outside Jessica Babcock draw the bulk of the attention from defenses. The pair have terminated 311 and 277 kills, respectively.
But AC found success exploiting GICC with its middle attacks on Saturday, which is where Lollman sees another opportunity against Wahoo. She said the Patriots could take a few risks on both sides of the net.
Adams Central turned to middles Hannah Gengenbach and Cami Wellensiek for key points at times during that district final match. Gengenbach, a freshman, finished with a career-high nine kills and Wellensiek tallied five.
“We have a team where I feel like we can change our matchups,” Lollman said. “At different times we swing Caitlyn in the middle for not only offensive reasons but defensive reasons. And Emma does such a nice job on the outside rotating in with Hannah.
“I think we will mix things up, just depending on what we see on the other side. Our kids are ready to do that and they trust us and our decision-making. They’ve really bought in to what we’re doing.”
Wellensiek, who leads the team in blocks with 58, and the rest of the Patriots will need to be on time against Wahoo’s diverse attack. It’ll involve a lot of scouting and some luck.
“We feel like we’ve competed against a lot of really good outsides, not only this week but throughout this season,” said Lollman. “There’s a few adjustments that we’re going to make defensively that we think can help us out.”
Libero Morgan Burr and setters Chelsey Wiseman and Elizabeth Anderson will be tasked with getting the Patriots in system. Burr leads the team in digs (272) and serve receptions (557). Wiseman is the primary setter in the modified 5-1 offense AC runs, and she has 610 assists this season. Wiseman’s blocking ability plays well at the net, too.
Thanks to the Central Conference, Adams Central (22-11) plays a schedule that is Class B-heavy. The Patriots went 1-3 in their conference tournament in early October, but are 5-1 since.
“If you looked at district finals, seven of the 10 Central Conference teams were in them,” said Caitlyn Scott. “That’s insane. Our conference is so hard. We just had to shake it off and look forward to the postseason afterwards.”
Five Central Conference teams advanced to the state tournament, including AC.
The Patriots could see Lakeview (28-5), which plays No. 4 Syracuse (22-1), in the second round, if both win. No. 2 St. Paul (32-0), No. 3 Kearney Catholic (30-5), No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (29-6), and No. 7 Broken Bow (29-4) are on the other side of the bracket.
The Adams Central volleyball program has played just two games at the state tournament prior to Wednesday. It is 0-2 with losses to Omaha Notre Dame in 1972 and Ogallala in 1988.
The odds are stacked against them this year, but the Patriots feel they have nothing to lose.
“We know we’re the 8-seed,” Lollman said with a laugh. “We know what is on the other side. We’re not going to act like what (Wahoo has) done this year isn’t impressive; it is. Losing three sets all year is quite remarkable. But it goes along with Saturday, you don’t have to be the better team, you just have to be the better team today.”
Class C-1 schedule
Wednesday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 1 — No. 1 Wahoo (32-0) vs. No. 8 Adams Central (22-11), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Syracuse (22-1) vs. no. 5 Lakeview (28-5), to follow Game 1
South Court
Game 3 — No. 2 St. Paul (32-0) vs. No. 7 Broken Bow (29-4), 2 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (29-6), to follow Game 3
Friday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, to follow Game 5
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, to follow Class C-2 (2 p.m.)
At Lincoln Southeast
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 9 a.m.
