The Adams Central softball team seems to be putting it all together on the diamond, right when it matters most. In two games of the Class B, Subdistrict 9 tournament, the Patriots combined for 24 runs and allowed just one in each contest.
AC’s big day at the plate coupled with sound defense powered Adams Central to a pair of victories — 15-1 over Holdrege and 9-1 against Lexington — clinching a spot in the B-9 championship series.
“I really thought we did a great job playing as a team (Monday),” said AC head coach Tim Marker. “We didn’t play perfectly, we had a few mistakes in there, but the team was talking and everything was really good... Taylin (Schernikau) pitched really well and kept them off balance, our defense played really well, and we scored some runs. We were able to get enough of everything going to get it done.”
Both games ended early due to the run rule. Taylin Schernikau threw all eight innings of the two games, giving up just one earned run and striking out three, while walking just one batter in each contest. And the defense behind her made just one error in the two games after having committed at least two errors in six of its last seven contests.
“This is when it matters; this is when what you’ve been working for all season matters. Tay had a few struggles towards the end of the season but we got them figured out and she played really well (Monday),” Marker said. “That makes it easier for the defense. They’re making plays on balls that hitters are reaching for or getting jammed inside on. Things just work better when Tay is throwing well in the circle.”
In Adams Central’s first game, the Patriots got on the board first with a single from Abby Stroh in the second inning. But Holdrege came right back in the top of the third and tied the game at 1-apiece.
Then, with one out in the bottom of the third, the AC offense erupted. The Patriots recorded seven straight hits and nine base knocks in the inning. Adams Central hammered four home runs in the frame. Brianna Stroh and Libby Trausch hit back-to-back homers, Teagan Abbot hit a big fly of her own, and Abby Stroh put the finishing touches on the game with a three-run home run to activate the run rule.
“We really talk about being a better hitter the second time through the order after you’ve seen the pitcher once, and making a few adjustments and knowing where your zone is and what you’re looking for,” Marker said. “I think they did a great job of being ready the second time through. They were patient, waited for pitches in their zone and made really nice contact.”
The Patriots’ scoring was a little more spread out in their second game of the day, against Lexington. After tacking on three runs in the opening frame — a single by Abbot and a two-run home run by Brianna Stroh, her second of the day — AC added another on a Macie Wolver single to go up 4-1.
Adams Central extended the lead to 7-1 in the fourth inning after scoring three runs, two of which came off of a sacrifice fly by Brianna Stroh. In the fifth inning, Carlee Wissing — who had an RBI double in the fourth — ended the game with a two-run single that helped AC reach the run rule.
In the two games, Brianna Stroh drove in a combined seven runs, while Abby Stroh had four RBIs and Abbott had five.
The Patriots will have to wait and see who they’ll face in the championship series, which begins at noon on Tuesday. AC will play the winner of Holdrege and Lexington.
Adams Central has now won six of its last eight games, with the offense averaging 11.8 runs per game in those wins. If the defense can continue to perform like it did on Monday, the Patriots could be in good position to make a run at the postseason.
“Knowing who we’ve played — I think 10 of our losses are to top 10 teams, whether it’s Class B or C — our losses have come to really good teams,” the AC coach said. “Hopefully it’s proving it to (the team) more than anybody else, that we believe we can beat teams when we get into B. That’s the most important part: Whether other people believe it or not it doesn’t matter, but if we believe it then we have a chance.”
Game one
Holdrege (10-18).........010 — 1 5 5
AC (20-12)..........01(14) — 15 13 0
W — Taylin Schernikau. L — Isabel Raburn.
2B — H, Isabel Raburn; AC, Brianna Stroh.
HR — AC, B. Stroh, Teagan Abbott, Abby Stroh, Libby Trausch.
Game two
Lexington (14-16)..010 00 — 1 5 0
AC (21-12)...........310 32 — 9 11 1
W — Taylin Schernikau. L — Monica Campos.
2B — AC, Abby Stroh, Carlee Wissing.
HR — AC, Brianna Stroh.
