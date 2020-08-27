With a group of inexperienced players this season, Adams Central boys tennis coach Ed Sughroue was pleased with how the Patriots opened their season Thursday against Crete.
The Patriots won five of their six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
“We are really inexperienced,” Sughroue said. “Nick Kulwicki is the only one who has played a varsity match, so this is a really good start for us. We’ve got some seniors who have paid their dues playing a lot of JV, and they are ready to see what they can do.
“What has impressed me the most is that these kids are very coachable. A real coachable group. They have been enjoyable to be around, and they also like to compete.”
Adams Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Lucas Bohlen and Nicholas Kulwicki faced off against Crete’s Thomas Kennedy-Croft and Jaxson Dittmer.
The AC duo had little trouble getting winning the match, as they defeated their opponents 8-1.
Likewise, Adams Central’s Drew Goracke and Evan Schumm won 8-1 over Crete’s Lucas Lenhoff and Brennen Stones.
Adams Central’s Owen Kershner and Devon Ackles lost to Crete’s Aidan McDowell and Travis Sweeney. This match-up was back-and-forth until Crete took control after both teams were tied at 3-3.
Crete would then win five of the last six games to take the match 8-4.
“It was a good start for us,” Sughroue said. “We were better in most of the matches. We won the matches that we should have and I thought the first two weeks of practice have been pretty good. Skills have been improving. Our confidence has been improving. I think that we will continue to grow and get better as our confidence grows.
The doubles victories for the Patriots carried over into the singles matches.
Out of six matchups, Adams Central recorded four shutouts in the effort.
Bohlen defeated Kennedy-Croft 8-0, Kulwicki defeated Dittmer 8-0, Schumm defeated David Penate 8-0, and Goracke defeated Lenhoff 8-0.
In two other singles matches, Ackles defeated Sweeney 8-1, while Kershner lost to McDowell 8-1.
Sughroue said this first competition of season will give the players an idea of the things they need to recognize during a match.
“They will get better in a strategic situation such as learning to diagnose their opponent’s weakness by hitting to their backhand if they notice that they don’t have a good backhand or maybe their opponent doesn’t move laterally very well. So that is some of the things we will be working on is for them to pick up on weaknesses and attack them.
“Also, we need to serve better. We have been focusing on that and we continue working on returning the serve.”
