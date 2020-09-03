In Thursday’s triangular, patience was clearly the right path to follow. Adams Central hosted its softball triangular at the Smith Softball Complex against Minden and Cozad. The Patriots were not only patient, but when time to come up big arrived, they delivered and did it quite often.
The final game of the evening was all about patience for the Patriots as they completed a rout of Minden, 15-0. AC head coach Tim Marker was really pleased with his team’s patience and their energy.
“One of things that we were proud of was the kids’ energy,” Marker said. “There are a lot of things we can control ourselves and they came out with really good energy that very first game. A lot of support for one another and we kind of got things going and then really kept it going, so they did a good job coming out with lots of energy tonight.”
In this game, the Patriots did not have much trouble on defense. Adams Central gave up only two hits and two walks all game with performances in the circle from Tailyn Schernikau and Kate Ludemann. As soon as the bottom of the first hit, it was game over. All nine Patriots starters found their way to the plate which relayed backed to the Patriots No. 5 hitter before the inning finally was over.
The Patriots drew eight walks in the inning, a double from Elli Marker and singles from Carlee Wissing and Bella Stickels. After one inning the Patriots led 10-0.
“We’ve talked about that a lot, about the girls understanding the count, understanding the pitcher, understanding the situation,” Marker said, “They really have done a great job for us and they continue to get better. That is one of things we continue to focus on is trying to get better as the season goes and yes, really happy of how they played tonight.”
The second inning the Patriot defense was stout. Only giving up one base hit and striking out one gave the Patriots the chance to bat again. The second inning was the same story for the Patriots. All nine AC batters found their way to the plate.
The Patriots’ patience proved to be worthy again. AC had two base hits coming from the bottom of the lineup and a hard hit double from pinch hitter Claire Hemberger, to go along with two more walks and a HBP to extend the Patriot lead 15-0. Marker was thrilled to put in some of his younger players.
“We haven’t been home very much and we had a JV game that was cancelled, so it was great to get some of the younger players in and they played well. They hit the ball well. They pitched well and played solid defense,” he said. “I was really proud that they were able to perform in front of all the people that were here tonight and to perform well. We just want them to continue to get better and we keep talking about that even from one at bat to the next try to get better, the second time try to get better.
“We’ve had some more kids move around and where they see where they can have some more playing time. We’ve had more kids move around and do whatever they can to get better and try to get on the field.”
Minden had no answer for the Patriots this evening as the Whippets would add two hits in the third from Bailey Schurmann and Bria Rogers. The Whippets would only have three hits in this contest as the run rule would come into effect after the Whippets last at bat.
AC pitchers had a great night on the diamond only allowing three hits and Marker was pleased with them as well.
“Really happy with our number one pitcher. Taylin (Schernikau) did a good job. She got into a couple of jams and was able to make great pitches and get out of that,” he said. “(The) defense made some plays and helped her out a little bit and that is what the game is all about, so a pitcher trusting its defense and the defense trusting its pitcher, so that was really good. I had Kate (Ludemann) come in this last game and really did a nice job for a freshman, so really proud of her being able to come in and stay around the zone and did a good job for us.”
It is early enough in the season for every team in the state but the grind has started for some especially for this AC squad. Already having played their 14th game of the year, Marker knows the Patriots still have room to improve and get better as the season progresses even though they’ve already made strides
“I just want to see us continue to play with a lot of energy and control the things we can,” the AC coach said. “We’ve got new people playing positions all over the place and it is taking a while to figure it out. I just want to come out and control the things that we can and play as well as we can and let the chips fall where they may. I think that is the biggest thing. We just need to understand and come out and control all the things we can and do that very well.”
The Patriots’ season will get tougher down the stretch and Marker knows that will be a challenge.
“Well it gets tougher as we progress into the next week and so we will get back to more games in our conference, so we will see some schools that have a lot of tradition and just really good softball schools. This is big for us to pick up the level of our play and get ready to compete against some of the schools that are a little bit bigger and have a little more tradition and those things. It gets tougher as we head towards districts which is okay,” Marker said.
Adams Central
2B — Claire Hemberger, Elli Marker, Allie Janssen TB: Bella Stickels,
Claire Hemberger 2, Carlee Wissing, Elli Marker 2, Allie Janssen 2,
Peyton Baker, Kailey Waite
RBI — Taylin Schernikau, Bella Stickels 2,
Macie Wolever 2, Claire Hemberger, Carlee Wissing 2, Elli Marker,
Allie Janssen, Peyton Baker, Kailey Waite
Minden
TB: Baillee Schurmann, Sonny Sowles
Adams Central, Cozad
Adams Central’s first matchup was against the Cozad Haymakers. The Patriots had no trouble as they defeated Cozad 18-1.
The Haymakers scored their first run right away after a few wild pitches and stolen bases got them on the board. But the Patriots’ first offensive inning was the difference as the first seven batters crossed the plate to give them a 6-1 lead.
Adams Central shut down Cozad in the second inning, and the Patriots’ bats lit up again in the bottom of the frame. All nine AC batters reached the plate and came up big that included six hits to go along with an Elli Marker double to blow open the game. The Patriots scored 12 runs in the inning, which was more than enough.
Schernikau was lights outs in this contest as she pitched all three innings while throwing only 49 pitches in the shutout.
Adams Central
2B — Brianna Stroh, Carlee Wissing, Libby Trausch
HR — Brianna Stroh, Libby Trausch
Grand slam — Libby Trausch
TB: Brianna Stroh 6, Bella Stickels, Macie Wolever, Teagan Abbott, Abby Stroh 2, Carlee Wissing 2, Libby Trausch 7, Elli Marker 2
RBI — Brianna Stroh 4, Bella Stickels 2, Teagan Abbott 2, Abby Stroh, Carlee Wissing, Libby Trausch 5, Elli Marker 2
Minden, Cozad
Minden’s first game was against Cozad. This game was the same as the Whippets’ against the Patriots. Minden only had one hit in the contest that came in the second inning from Lexi Anderson. The Whippets only reached base a total of four times in the contest.
Cozad had four total hits in the contest with one home run in the fourth inning from Madelyn Spaulding which, which was more than enough for the Haymakers as they defeated the Whippets 11-0.
