LINCOLN — It doesn't happen often, but it does happen. In Friday's semifinal game, the high-octane Adams Central offense struggled to get shots to fall.
For a game where both teams combine for 132 points per outing, Friday's matchup proved to be very defensive. Ogallala never really allowed more than inches of separation between the defense and AC's top two scorers, throwing the Patriots out of sync. Adams Central was held to a season-low 35 points in a 47-35 loss.
"We talked about it throughout the game, 'Are we getting good looks?' We thought we were. Nobody had junked (defense) us all year, and obviously it was it worked. It was a good game plan to try and take Gavin (Lipovsky) and Cam (Foster) out of our offensive attack," said AC head coach Zac Foster. "That definitely was a big factor, the triangle two and us not making shots."
The Indians keyed in on Gavin Lipovsky and Cam Foster, who average 11.8 and 12.1 points per game, respectively. Ogallala played tight man defense on those two while kept its other three players in a triangle zone. The game plan worked, as the Patriot duo combined for 11 points.
Adams Central needed other scorers to come up big, but they just couldn't get into rhythm. The Patriots finished the game 13-for-44 (29.5 percent) and 4-for-27 from 3-point range.
"We still felt like we got good shots. We believe in all of our guys," the AC head coach said. "It's a difficult concept for our kids when they're mixing it up from matchup zone to man to triangle two."
The Patriots' defense played well too. Ogallala averaged 72 points per game going into Friday, so limiting it to 18-for-51 shooting and 25 points below its average seems like it would have led to a win.
"They score 72.6 points per game and had 17 at half and 45 for the game, after layups and run outs at the end. To hold them basically to 40 for a game, the defensive effort was tremendous," Foster said. "I was really pleased with how we defended; we just didn't make shots."
Ogallala controlled the game right out of the gate, jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the first 5 minutes. The advantage ballooned to 17-8 in the second period. But Adams Central locked down and closed the half on an 11-0 run to go into the break with a 19-17 lead. Travis Niemeyer scored two buckets during the run, and Tyler Slechta capped it with a 3-pointer.
The two teams traded baskets for most of the third quarter, until the Indians went on a 7-2 run, taking a 33-31 lead into the fourth. The game was still within four points with under three minutes to play, but Adams Central could not get the big shot it needed.
The Indians ended the game on a 10-2 run thanks in large part to free throws and open shots resulting in AC's desperation press defense.
Rebounding proved to hurt the Patriots, as Ogallala won the battle on the glass 39-24. The Indians had several second-chance points throughout the game, something Foster said can happen when the defense is in the 1-3-1.
Lipovsky still managed to lead the Patriots with nine points. Slechta added eight and Niemeyer finished with seven.
Ogallala had three players rack up double figures in Carter Brown (14), Kadyn Merhenke (13), and Adam Kroeger (10).
Adams Central will move on to the third-place game Saturday at Lincoln Northeast at 3 p.m. against Lincoln Christian.
"We're still hoping to play (Saturday), we're hoping it's not over. But what a special group," Foster said. "We knew we had a good team. We believed in each other and our kids really bought into it from day one. That's why we had 'Family' on the front of our shits. We believe we are a family."
Ogallala (23-4)..............13 4 16 14 — 47
Adams Central (25-2).....8 11 12 4 — 35
Ogallala (47)
Carter Brown 5-11 0-0 14, Corbin Murphy 1-4 0-0 3, Clayton Murphy 2-10 2-2 7, Adam Kroeger 5-11 0-0 10, Kadyn Marhenke 5-11 3-4 13, Quenten Gilen 0-3 0-0 0, Jeron Gager 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-51 8-11 47.
Adams Central (35)
Tyler Slechta 3-7 0-0 8, Lucas Bohlen 1-9 2-3 5, Dante Boelhower 2-4 0-0 4, Cam Foster 1-6 0-2 2, Gavin Lipovsky 3-10 2-2 9, Travis Niemeyer 3-7 1-1 7, Nathan Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-44 (5-8).
Three-point field goals — O 3-18 (Brown 1-4, Co. Murphy 1-3, Cl. Murphy 1-6, Kroeger 0-1, Gillen 0-3, Gager 0-1); AC 4-27 (Slechta 2-3, Bohlen 1-9, Foster 0-3, Lipovsky 1-7, Niemeyer 0-4, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds — O 39 (Merhenke 12), AC (Slechta 7). Turnovers — O 14, AC 12.
