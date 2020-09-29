The Adams Central girls golf team has played through some rough weather at its home invite in recent years. But that was not the case on Tuesday, as the golfers on Southern Hills Golf Course were treated with plenty of sunshine and nice, 80-degree temperatures.
AC’s two varsity golfers took advantage of the conditions and turned in their personal bests on the scorecard, each earning a medal.
“It’s a great way to end your regular season” said Adams Central head coach Katie Feezell. “Hoping to keep those scores going down. It’d be great to have two people going to state.”
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey finished in eighth place with a score of 100, while teammate Emily Stoeger shot a 108 to place 14th.
O’Dey turned in a 47 on the front nine, as only one golfer turned in a better score on the front — that golfer was Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl, who won the event with an 82. O’Dey shot par on three holes on the front and finished with a 53 on the back to capture her eight-place medal.
“(O’Dey has) medaled at every meet so far this year, which has been great, and she’s slowly working the score down. A couple bad holes, but putting together a whole round would be awesome, and hopefully that’ll happen at districts so she could see what state’s like as a freshman.”
Stoeger carded a 53 on the front and a 55 on the back, lowering her personal best score by 12 strokes. She capped the round off with a par on the final hole of the day. Feezell said Stoeger’s effort to improve is starting to pay off.
“Emily has continued to work hard at practice and her scores keep getting better. And it’s a great time in the year for lower scores,” the Patriots’ coach said.
Northwest won Tuesday’s invite with a team score of 396.
The Patriots have just two remaining competitions on the schedule before a hopeful appearance at the state tournament. Adams Central will travel to Holdrege to compete in the Central Conference tournament on Friday. Then, on Tuesday all of the season’s hard work will be on the line, as AC hits the road North to Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island for the Class B, District 3 meet. Also in the district are Hastings and Northwest.
“We’re just working on the short game and building up the confidence,” Feezell said. “Just trying to play it hole-by-hole and stroke-by-stroke so you’re not overwhelmed. You’re going to have nerves, but just trying to stay calm and play the game of golf.”
Hoping to play Jackrabbit before Tuesday. Have played there individually.
Team results
1, Northwest 396; 2, Heartland 413; 3, Kearney Catholic 421; 4, Lexington 424
Individual results
1, Elizabeth Mestl, Heart, 82; 2, ZoeySalem, Lex, 93; 3, Maddie Miller, Heart, 93; 4, Laney Fry, NW, 96; 5, Ella Jacobson, Hold, 96; 6, Avery Hermesch, NW, 98; 7, Olivia Ottman, NW, 100; 8, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 100; 9, Taylor McGuire, KC, 101; 10, Abbie Owens, Lex, 101; 11, Hailey Schuster, NW, 102; 12, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 102; 13, Alayna Wattier, NW, 106; 14, Emily Stoeger, Adams Central, 108; 15, Maddie Waggoner, KC, 108
