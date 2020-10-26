KEARNEY — For the second time this season, the Adams Central and St. Cecilia volleyball teams squared off on the court Monday, but this time the two schools, just five miles apart, battled in Kearney at the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 tournament.
The Hawkettes had beaten the Patriots in four sets earlier this season, notching their 11th consecutive win over the crosstown rival. But errors kept STC from ever establishing a groove, while AC took full advantage and executed at a high level. Adams Central dominated the end of Monday’s match and came away with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-8 victory, its first win against the Hawkettes since 2009.
“It’s been quite a while since we’ve come out of that first round. We always usually have a very competitive district, and coming into it we knew St. Cecilia not only was a good team but there’s always the background of that game,” said AC head coach Libby Lollman. “It’s been a long time and the girls did a nice job competing when it came time and I’m super proud of them... We feel like we have a really solid six-person team and if we better every touch that we can execute.”
“First off, hats off to Adams Central; I thought they played an excellent game from what I could see,” said first-year STC head coach Kelan Schumacher, who was forced to watch a livestream of the game as he is in quarantine.
One of the most impressive aspects of Adams Central’s win was the defense it played against St. Cecilia’s top hitters. The Hawkettes boast 5-foot, 11-inch senior Katharine Hamburger as well as 6-2 junior Addie Kirkegaard, and both players can really slam the ball home. But on Monday, the Patriots not only got touches at the net to help dig the ball up, but they were ricocheting the ball back at the Hawkettes with thunderous blocks.
“We told them to trust their instinct; ‘trust what you do and know what you’re good at. Whatever you do, go full force because they’re going to come out swinging,’ “ Lollman said. “I felt like our front row did really well...If you look at the stats, it’s not just the blocks or the kills but the touches that they’re getting and the holes that they’re creating for our back row to be able to dig balls. Those things don’t always go noticed but those are the teams that take the next step up to be great.”
“We struggled passing, which made our offense very predictable and they could see where the ball was going,” Schumacher said. “They put up a really nice block, Adams Central did.”
Adams Central started strong in every set, with exception of the second one — the only one it lost. AC jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the opening set, an 11-3 lead in the third, and an 18-4 advantage in the final frame. And most of those big runs were fueled by Hawkette errors. St. Cecilia finished the night with 30 errors in the four sets.
“It seemed like we couldn’t get on any runs or string many points together,” the STC coach said. “They always did something well to stop us, whether it was getting us on the block or us just not getting into a rhythm offensively.”
The Patriots on the other hand, they were stellar in their execution. Adams Central had just 15 miscues and possessed the ball well.
“I feel like that’s one of our strengths, taking care of the ball and not having those unforced errors. That’s that leadership from the senior class and also the juniors stepping up and trusting in the underclassmen,” Lollman said. “I think they’re trusting who they’re playing with. Whoever finishes the ball in the end of the rally, they’re all just super excited for them and keeping it going.”
Caitlin Scott led Adams Central with 16 kills while Jessica Babcock tallied 11. The Patriots finished the match with 12 blocks, including four from Scott and three from both Lauryn Scott and Camille Wellensiek. Chelsey Wiseman totaled 33 assists on the night.
Hamburger paced the STC attack with 10 kills while Kirkegaard added nine. Jill Parr finished with 23 assists, and Maddie Heil recorded four of St. Cecilia’s 10 ace serves.
Adams Central will face Kearney Catholic in the subdistrict finals Tuesday at 7 p.m at Kearney Catholic. The Stars ended AC’s season last year, as the Patriots dropped the subdistrict matchup last season in five sets. Lollman said her team is hoping to flip the script against KC, which is now 30-5 on the year.
“Kearney Catholic was an emotional five-set loss last year, and I think the girls want to compete,” the Patriots’ coach said. “They’re taking it game by game, because they didn’t want to overlook St. Cecilia. Now, we have Kearney Catholic on our mind and we’re ready to go compete (Tuesday).”
Due to his quarantine, Schumacher was forced to watch and coach virtually on Monday. He watch the match via FaceTime and offered his advice and what he wanted to see his team do. Those messages were relayed to the coaching staff, which also included long-time STC coach Allan VanCura.
Schumacher said it was hard to watch his girls fall the way they did on Monday and not be there for them. STC more than likely needed to win the tournament to have a chance at a district final, but now, Schumacher and his squad can only reflect on the wild season that 2020 had in store for the group.
“There’s really only so much you can do from afar, like this,” Schumacher said during a phone interview after the game. “But I did have coaches that I very much trust... It definitely wasn’t ideal but I thought they did a great job on the bench stepping in.
“What a crazy first year trying to navigate through things that most coaches have never had to before. I was blessed with a great group of girls that did everything I asked...It was a fun season.”
Minden
KEARNEY — The Minden volleyball team defeated Gibbon in three sets to advance past the play-in game of the C1-9 subdistrict tournament, but the Whippets couldn’t get the upset over top-seeded Kearney Catholic. Minden fell to the Stars 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 on Monday, ending its season. The Whippets tallied a final record of 12-23.
In the match against Kearney Catholic, Sarah Hultquist led the Whippets with seven kills, Halle Space had nine assists, and Payton Weeder finished with four ace serves. Bailey Rogers tallied 13 digs in the loss.
Minden’s opening match on the night resulted in a 25-23, 25-7, 25-20 win over Gibbon. Hultquist finished with 12 kills, Weeder had six, and Sloane Beck and Maylee Kamery had five apiece. Keitan Bienhoff recorded a team-high 12 assists, and Kamery finished with four aces. Rogers again had 13 digs, while Beck and Makenna Dornhoff each turned in three blocks.
