ASHLAND — In a span of five plays, Tyler Slechta solidified No. 8 Adams Central’s upset Friday night.
Slechta reeled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Cam Foster on a 3rd-and-25 play, intercepted the very next ball thrown by Ashland-Greenwood’s Nick Carroll, and three plays later, housed a 54-yard bomb.
Slechta’s pair of scores iced a 35-6 victory at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium, and advanced the Patriots (10-2) to the Class C-1 semifinals for a second year in a row.
“We played a way better second half, a couple bounces went our way, and that’s football,” Slechta said.
Adams Central head coach Shawn Mulligan swears his team made no major adjustments defensively. If anything, he said, the Patriots’ offensive line shifted to create more running lanes for Macrae Huyser.
That change worked to the tune of 97 yards on 25 carries for Huyser, AC’s senior back who handled the brunt of the handoffs with Hyatt Collins sitting out.
“I’m very happy for Macrae Huyser. He’s kind of been behind Gabe Conant for a couple years,” Mulligan said. “Hyatt is a special guy, he’s 190 pounds and gets you two or three yards every time after contact. Hyatt’s got a bad ankle right now, so it was a Macrae game and I thought he did a good job. I’m very happy he had an opportunity in the limelight to take full stage.”
After Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) finished off a nine-play drive with a 4-yard pass from Cale Jacobsen to Logan Sobota early in the second quarter, the Patriots clamped down and stunted the Bluejays’ run game.
Not counting a 61-yard spurt in the third quarter, Matthew Schuster, who toted the rock 22 times for 138 yards on the night, was held to just 13 yards on six carries in the second half.
Ashland-Greenwood found no offensive rhythm in a game that ended right at the two-hour mark.
The first half lasted just 47 minutes and saw the Bluejays convert just once in three trips to the red zone.
Even with his defense preventing A-G from scoring, Mulligan said it was a poor first half performance.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play. We were lucky to be in the game,” he said. “That was probably the worst first half of football we’ve played all year.”
Adams Central gained the lead on an 82-yard burst in the second quarter by Oaklyn Smith, the larger of the Patriots’ two available backs.
Smith shook off multiple tacklers to cap a drive that began at the AC 1 yard line. Two plays prior, Carroll stuffed the Patriots on their goal line with a 56-yard punt that curved out of bounds just short of the pylon.
“We made one play in the first half,” Mulligan said in reference to Smith’s run.
Ashland-Greenwood’s 41-yard attempt at a field goal before half sailed wide left.
Three plays into the second half, Adams Central widened its margin with a 14-yard keeper by Foster that immediately followed the senior QB hooking up with Slechta for a 54-yarder up the right sideline.
Smith punched in his second score from the 1 yard line after the Patriots were gifted field position at A-G’s 14. Carroll couldn’t corral a high snap on a punt attempt and fell on it awkwardly in his own red zone.
Oaklyn Smith punches in a 1-yard touchdown to put @goacpatriots up 21-6 on No. 1 @GoBluejays1. 7:14 left in 3Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/OGI4WoD5Pw— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) November 7, 2020
On the next drive, Adams Central’s defense stopped the Bluejays on 4th-and-goal at the Patriots’ 2 yard line.
Then, with a chance to put the game in AC’s back pocket, Huyser had the ball punched out at the A-G 2 yard line.
The Bluejays then turned it over on downs, and Adams Central called game with Slechta’s stellar fourth quarter.
“What you saw in the second half is the Adams Central football team that you’ve typically seen this entire season,” Mulligan said.
Foster was 8-of-11 passing for 257 yards — 178 of those were Slechta’s on his five catches.
“When Cam’s throwing balls like that, it makes it a lot easier,” Slechta said.
The Patriots will rematch with No. 4 Kearney Catholic (9-1), which beat Auburn 21-12 Friday, in the semis next week. The Stars are responsible for one of AC’s two losses after a 33-22 win back in early October.
Another week of being the lower seed means more of the underdog mentality, Slechta said. “It’s a good motivator. There are probably a lot of cases where people haven’t picked us, and we might not have been the higher seed,” said Slechta, “but we’ve got a great team and we’re going to keep fighting all the way.”
AC (9-2)…………..0 7 14 14 — 35
AG (10-1)…………..…6 0 0 0 — 6 AG — Cale Jacobsen 4 pass Logan Sobota (kick failed)
AC — Oaklyn Smith 82 run (Tyler Slechta kick)
AC — Cam Foster 14 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Smith 1 run (Slechta kick)
AC — Foster 43 pass Slechta (Slechta kick)
AC — Foster 54 pass Slechta (Slechta kick)
AC AG
Rushes-Yards 31-184 42-221
Passing yards 257 135
Comp-Int-Att 8-11-0 14-20-1
Total offense 441 356
Rushing — AG, Matthew Schuster 22-138, Cinch Beetison 4-12, Cale Jacobsen 9-53, Lane Zimmerman 1-2, Carter Washburn 1-5, Grant Buller 2-6, Logan Sobota 3-5; AC, Macrae Huyser 25-97, Oaklyn Smith 3-83, Cam Foster 1-14.
Passing — AG, Jacobsen 13-18-0 135, Nick Carroll 1-2-1 2; AC, Foster 8-11-0 257.
Receiving — AG, Caleb Jeudes 1-10, Washburn 2-11, Zimmerman 6-46, Sobota 1-4, Evan Shepard 3-53, Shane Allington 1-6. AC, Slechta 5-178, Huyser 2-32, Slade Smith 1-46.
