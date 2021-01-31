Injuries depleted the Adams Central wrestling team to just over half of a full lineup for Saturday's Central Conference tournament. But that didn't stop the Patriots from bringing home six medals.
Adams Central had three wrestlers reach the championship match in their weight classes, while three others earned third- and fourth-place medals in a conference tournament stacked with rated wrestlers and teams. AC's Kayleb Saurer, Jeret Frerichs, and Tyler Pavelka all brought home silver medals, epitomizing a team effort that Patriots' head coach Dan Lonowski was proud of.
"Those guys all wrestled really good semifinals to get to the finals. They all had tough matchups, rated guys in the finals and didn't quite get it done, but they wrestled well and had great days," Lonwoski said. "Due to injuries, we had eight kids wrestling, and six medaled, so we're pretty happy with that."
Saurer went 3-1 in the 138-pound bracket, while Frerichs (145) and Pavelka (285) each went 2-1.
In the finals, Saurer was up against the fourth-rated wrestler in Class B at 138, Columbus Lakeview's Logan Jaixen. Frerichs squared off with 145 pound's top wrestler in Class B in Aurora's Trevor Kluck, and Pavelka was matched up with the No. 5 wrestler in his weight class, Aaron Jividen. Saurer and Frerichs were both pinned, while Pavelka lost his match 3-0.
As Lonowski said, the trio had big semifinals victories to reach the championship matches. At 138, Saurer had to go into overtime against Schuyler's Jesus Carrasco after Saurer's takedown that would have won the match was deemed to be after the final seconds expired in the third period. But that didn't keep the Patriot from earning a sudden victory with a takedown in overtime.
Frerichs recorded a second-period pin in the 145-pound semifinals, beating Schuyler's Jonathan Gonzalez. And Pavelka earned a hard fought 5-3 decision against Kadence Velde of York.
AC's Braiden Kort, who placed second in last year's state tournament, found himself in a marquee matchup in the semifinals. Kort, ranked second at 120 pounds faced off with Lexington's Ivan Lazo, who is No. 4.
....
"That kid's got a real slick move that we need to go look at film and figure out. We'll beat him next time."
"Devon Ackles has been consistent for the last three years, and of course Braiden is a competitor, he's a winner, so he's always going to bounce back. I never really have to wonder about his mental attitude; he's always ready for the next match."
"We'll have a lot of kids that will be seeded fifth through sixth, so we'll have to fight through and pull of a few upsets to get to state."
Team results
1, Columbus Lakeview 181 1/2; 2, Aurora 176 1/2; 3, York 175; 4, Schuyler 155; 5, Northwest 133; 6, Lexington 116 1/2; 7, Adams Central 110; 8, Seward 90 1/2; 9, Holdrege 77; 10, Crete 57
Individual results
106 — 1, Caden Svoboda, Aur; 2, Ivan Perez, Schu; 3, Matt Janssen, Hol; 4, Jaime Ramos, Cre; 5, Noah Wyatt, CL; 6, Hudson Holoch, York
113 — 1, Daven Naylor, Lex; 2, Cash Duncan, Sew; 3, Owen Bargen, CL; 4, Justin Barbee, AC; 5, Caleb Alcorta, NW; 6, Wyatt Clark, Cre
120 — 1, Ivan Lazo, Lex; 2, Andon Stenger, CL; 3, Braiden Kort, AC; 4, Jeremy Oswald, Aur; 5, Jesus Rodriguez, York; 6, Brayan Romero, Schu
126 — 1, Thomas Ivey, York; 2, Dylan Hubbard, Lex; 3, Jesus Hernandez, Schu; 4, Jeffrey Kuncl, Cre; 5, Caleb Vokes, NW; 6, Treyton Hobson, Sew
132 — 1, Kaleb Eliker, York; 2, Kevin Dominguez, CL; 3, Devon Ackles, AC; 4, Freddy Basilio, Schu; 5, Conner Rosendale, Sew; 6, Angel Vega, Lex
138 — 1, Logan Jaixen, CL; 2, Kayleb Saurer, AC; 3, Jesus Carrasco, Schu; 4, Jacob Janssen, Hol; 5, Landen Johnson, Lex; 6, Kayden Massing, Aur
145 — 1, Tevor Kluck, Aur; 2, Jeret Frerichs, AC; 3, Boone Duncan, Sew; 4, Jonathon Gonzalez, Schu; 5, Bo Buschhousen, NW; 6, Carver Powers, Hol
152 — 1, Diego Maganda, Schu; 2, Brock Mahoney, CL; 3, Eli Arends, NW; 4, Britton Kemling, Aur; 5, Breckin Schoepf, Sew; 6, Jackson Oaks, Lex
160 — 1, Kobe Lyons, York; 2, Austin Cooley, NW; 3, Rene Corado, Lex; 4, Yordi Dominguez, CL; 5, Jhony Escobar, Schu; 6, Mason Marquardt, Hol
170 — 1, Nolan Hill, Sew; 2, Sam Holt, Hol; 3, Seth Erickson, York; 4, Cailyb Weekley, NW; 5, Miguel Cullum, CL; 6, Chris Escobar, Schu
182 — 1, Mack Owens, Aur; 2, Damian Smith, Hol; 3, Landon Ternus, CL; 4, Kaden Lyons, York; 5, Joseph Stein, NW; 6, Ismael Ayala, Lex
195 — 1, Chase Cotton, York; 2, Broken Papineau, Aur; 3, Austen Smith, CL; 4, Victor Isele, NW; 5, Gabriel Moyao, Schu; 6, Fredy Vargas, Lex
220 — 1, Jack Allen, Aur; 2, Daniel Jerez, Schu; 3, Morgan Collingham, York; 4, Nolan Moorman, NW; 5, Erick Bello, CL; 6, Jesse Arevalo, Lex
285 — 1, Aaron Jividen, Aur; 2, Tyler Pavelka, AC; 3, Jason Uden, Cre; 4, Kadence Velde, York; 5, Billy Schleichardt, NW; 6, Daniel Garcia, Schu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.