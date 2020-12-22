Zac Foster wanted his Adams Central boys basketball team to open the game with intensity and a high energy level on the court Tuesday against York, and it did just that, jumping out to a 20-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
However the Patriots admit they have taken their foot off the gas for a little bit, as the Dukes pulled within two points early in the third quarter.
“We talked about energy to start the game, and we came out flying and got up really big. But then I think we took a step back. We got comfortable and thought we were just going to keep pushing on them, and they made a run on us,” said AC senior Cam Foster.
But Adams Central found that energy that gave it the big lead in the first quarter and turned its slim advantage into a 21-point victory, beating York 64-43.
“I thought our kids did a really good job at the start of the game, just playing with positive energy and playing for each other,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “It was a big factor in the game, especially with the second quarter they had. It was nice to have a little cushion to absorb that. Credit to our kids for being ready to answer the bell.”
AC’s ferocious start featured a 20-point first quarter that saw the Patriots make eight of their first 12 shots. Cam Foster paced the offensive explosion, as he made all four of his shots in the frame to account for nine of AC’s 20 points. His 3-pointer gave the Bluehawks an 18-6 lead before Jacob Eckhardt put the finishing touches on the quarter.
The Patriot defense held York to just 2-for-11 shooting in the first quarter, but in the second Adams Central gave up too many high-percentage shots to the Dukes. They took advantage and made six of their seven shots from the floor. York poured in 20 points to pull within 31-26 at halftime.
“Defensively we had some lapses that were uncharacteristic and really we just gave up some easy baskets, easy layups on the backside that we don’t typically give up,” the AC head coach said. “Credit York for executing, but we felt like we lacked our sense of urgency for a little bit in the second quarter and they made us pay.”
The Dukes hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and trim the lead to just one possession for the first time since there were six minutes left in the first. But the Patriots regained their intensity from that first period and went on a 13-1 run.
Adams Central shot 50 percent and outscored the Dukes 33-14 in the final 15 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Patriots’ defense forced 16 second half turnovers and limited York to just four made field goals on 13 attempts. The Dukes totaled 25 turnovers in the game.
“Our biggest strength is we don’t have just one player that’s going to go out and score 30 and be a superstate or anything, we just have a lot of really good players that have played together and understand their role and play for each other,” Zac Foster said. “I really thought Dante Boelhower, Hyatt Collins, and Lucas Bohlen, their energy defensively really sparked us. I’m really proud of those guys.”
Cam Foster led all scorers with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He was also 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Tyler Slechta added 11 points and Dante Boelhower added 10. In all, Adams Central had seven players crack the scoring column.
“This team can run the floor and shoot, and that’s what we thrive on. If we’re making our shots, we have a chance against anybody,” Cam said.
The Patriots are now 8-1 and off until after Christmas; they’ll compete in the Broken Bow holiday tournament, beginning on Tuesday. AC is off to a great start to the season, but the team knows its ultimate goal lies at the end of the season. Until then, the Patriots are going to work on the little things that’ll make them a better team come season’s end.
“We just have to find ways to be more consistent offensively and defensively,” the AC coach said. “We have to continue to find ways to scrap for rebounds. That’s something we still struggle with. We have to find ways to get tough rebounds and make tough plays defensively.”
York (2-4).................6 20 8 9 — 43
AC (8-1).............20 11 18 15 — 64
York (43)
Matt Haggadone 1-5 0-0 2, Jake Erwin 3-4 1-1 7, Chase Collingham 1-1 2-4 4, Barrett Olson 5-10 0-0 12, Austin Phinney 3-4 2-2 12, Ty Bartholomew 1-1 0-0 3, Bryson Benjamin 0-4 0-0 0, Ryan Seevers 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett Ivey 0-2 2-2 2, Quin Hale 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 12-31 10-13 43.
Adams Central (64)
Tyler Slechta 5-11 0-0 11, Lucas Bohlen 3-10 1-2 8, Jacob Eckhardt 2-5 0-0 5, Dante Boelhower 5-9 0-1 10, Cam Foster 7-11 6-6 22, Paul Fago 2-6 0-0 5, Hyatt Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Dierks 0-0 0-0 0, Jayden Teichmeier 0-1 0-0 0, Holden O’Dey 1-1 0-0 3, Grant Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Sughroue 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-55 7-9 64.
3-point field goals — Y 5-16 (Haggadone 0-4, Erwin 0-1, Olson 2-4, Phinney 2-3, Bartholomew 1-1, Seevers 0-1, Ivey 0-2); AC 7-20 (Slechta 1-3, Bohlen 1-8, Eckhardt 1-2, Foster 2-3, Fago 1-2, O’Dey 1-1, Sughroue 0-1). Rebounds — Y 28 (Erwin 6); AC 22 (Eckhardt, Boelhower 4). Turnovers — Y 25, AC 8.
