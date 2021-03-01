UTICA — Paul Fago got nervous as he climbed the ladder to cut down his piece of the net following Adams Central’s win over Ashland-Greenwood in the Class C-1, District 3 final Monday night.
“I didn’t know how to cut a net down,” Fago said through a smile. “This is my first time. It’s great and hopefully I’ll get to cut another one down in a couple of weeks.”
The junior transfer from St. Cecilia paced his new team, the Patriots (24-2), past the Bluejays 56-38 at neutral site Centennial High School and propelled them to a third straight state tournament appearance. Fago poured in 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.
“That man takes the right shots, he knows when it’s his time and it was just great to see,” senior Cam Foster said of his teammate.
Monday wasn’t the first time Fago, often the Patriots’ sixth man this season, has done what he did. AC has benefitted from Fago’s contributions off the bench multiple times this season.
“In some big games he has been fantastic,” Adams Central head coach Zac Foster said of Fago. “What a credit to that kid to love his teammates and be unselfish because he definitely is a guy who is unbelievably talented and comes off the bench for us. Not a lot of kids in 2021 are that unselfish and care that much about their teammates. I’m so proud of Paul; he’s a huge part of this team and he proved that tonight.”
Fago scored nine of AC’s 13 points in the third quarter, which helped answer a 13-5 run by Ashland-Greenwood through the first five minutes.
Paul Fago scores nine in 3Q for Adams Central and the Patriots lead Ashland-Greenwood 40-27. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/Dg9VuFGwma— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 2, 2021
A-G’s Evan Shepard caught fire out of the intermission, scoring eight points of his team-high 14 in the first four minutes of the third period and forcing a timeout by the Patriots.
Afterward, however, Shepard didn’t score again, nor was he allotted another shot by the third-ranked Patriots’ defense.
“I just think we did a better job in the zone of understanding where their guys were at,” said Foster. “They still got it into the middle of the lane, which hurt us, but we just did a better job of finding him and contesting shots.”
Fago didn’t cool off until AC brought in its second platoon with slightly more than a minute remaining. He finished 8-for-9 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers, including a rhythm trey that put the AC side of the gym into bedlam.
“It was a lot of fun,” Fago said. “My teammates kept finding me. We’re at our best when we share it and that’s what was happening.”
Cam Foster and Tyler Slechta accounted for 17 of AC’s 27 points in the first half. Slechta grabbed a game-high seven boards and finished with 12 points. Foster scored 16 with three 3s.
Halftime: No. 3 Adams Central 27, Ashland-Greenwood 14. #nebpreps @Camfost_24 with nine points for AC. Evan Shepard has six for A-G. pic.twitter.com/JZmISMB3em— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 2, 2021
The Patriots turned the ball over just three times, while Ashland-Greenwood had 14 giveaways.
“We knew coming in they would apply a lot of pressure with that zone,” said Bluejays’ head coach Jacob Mohs. “We tried to come up with a few ways to relieve the pressure on our guys but (Adams Central) forced us into some bad passes and took advantage of it.”
That the Bluejays (15-8), a 2020 state qualifier, advanced to a district final was an accomplishment in its own right. Leading scorer Cale Jacobsen, who averaged close to 25 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore last season, missed all but the first game of the season, in which he tore his left ACL.
“Our other guys did an outstanding job of stepping up because I don’t think anyone would have thought we’d be in a position after you lose a guy of that caliber,” Mohs said.
The Patriots started their current streak of three straight trips to Lincoln with a defeat of Ashland-Greenwood in the very same gym back in 2019.
But after a runner-up in 2016 and third-place finish in 2020, Foster said the team is hungry for the championship trophy.
“Seven (state trips) in 12 years is pretty remarkable,” Foster said. “Obviously a goal of ours to win it, and there’s no guarantees, but we’ve got an opportunity and that’s all you ask for. We’ve got that chance now.”
A-G (15-8)……….7 7 13 11 — 38
AC (24-2)…......13 14 13 16 — 56
Ashland-Greenwood (38)
Aiden Lindley 2-7 2-2 8, Jarrod Nafzinger 1-1 4-4 6, Cougar Konzem 1-5 0-0 2, Evan Shepard 5-9 1-1 14, Max Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Brooks Kissinger 1-2 0-0 2, Luke Clark 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 13-30 7-7 38.
Adams Central (56)
Tyler Slechta 6-10 0-0 12, Lucas Bohlen 1-3 0-1 2, Jacob Eckhardt 2-6 0-0 4, Dante Boelhower 2-3 0-0 4, Cam Foster 6-13 1-1 16, Paul Fago 8-9 0-1 18, Nathan Sughroue 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-45 1-3 56.
Three-point field goals — A-G 5-15 (Lindley 2-6, Konzem 0-2, Shepard 3-5, Parker 0-2); AC 5-17 (Slewchta 0-2, Bohlen 0-1, Foster 3-7, Fago 2-2, Sughroue 0-1). Rebounds — A-G 19 (Konzem 4); AC 19 (Slechta 7). Turnovers — A-G 14; AC 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.