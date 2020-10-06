Prior to Tuesday, Adams Central had played Lexington twice during the season, beating the Minutemaids 11-0 and again 9-1 on Monday in the second round of the Class B, Subdistrict 9 tournament. But Tuesday's rematch proved why the games are played on the field and not on paper.
After staving off elimination with a 10-9 win over Holdrege, Lexington forced an if necessary game against the Patriots by beating AC 13-5. With a berth in the district final on the line, Adams Central needed to regroup and come out with a higher sense of urgency. And the Patriots did just that, racking up 27 hits and scoring 20 runs in a 20-9 subdistrict championship victory.
"The biggest thing was we just had to move on (from game one)," said AC head coach Tim Marker. "We had earned the right that they had to beat us twice, and that was the thing we had in our back pocket. We just had to move on. We didn't play real well, and I give Lex a lot of credit."
After the disappointing loss in the first game of the best-of-three series, Marker wanted to see an appropriate response from his team in the second game. The Patriots answered with four runs in the top of the first inning for an early 4-0 advantage.
"That was really big for us to get some confidence and go out and get those four runs in the first inning," the AC coach said. "It was big for us to get out and get some good hits and get some runs."
Lexington responded with three more runs of their own to not completely surrender all of the momentum it built in the first game, but Adams Central extended its lead to 13-3 in the top of the third.
The two teams went back-and-forth after that. Every time AC tried to put the game away early, Lexington scratched across just enough runs to extend the game. Adams Central led 15-4 before the Minutemaids scored four more runs to avoid the run rule and trim the lead to seven runs.
Again, the Patriots answered with five more runs to go up 20-8. Lexington tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth, but Kalli Sutton popped out to Brianna Stroh for the final out of the inning, clinching the district final berth for AC.
Carlee Wissing led the Patriots with five hits and added five RBIs. Libby Trausch added four hits and a team-high six runs batted in, while Macie Wolever also tallied four hits.
Abby Stroh hit a home run and drove in two more runs. Brianna Stroh and Claire Hemberger each tallied two RBIs.
In game one, Lexington got off to as good of a start as it could have asked for. The Minutemaids poured on five runs in the bottom of the first inning, with the first run coming from a home run by Klair Fagot. The became a common sight, as Fagot launched three homers in the contest, totaling four hits and six RBIs.
"(Lexington) hit the ball hard all day long. We were pitching it up, in, in the dirt, and they just did a great job of coming up with hits time after time. We just couldn't get them out," Marker said.
Adams Central was in position to get back in the game in the top of the second. The Patriots loaded the bases with no outs and pitcher Taylin Schernikau stepping up to the plate. Schernikau lifted a ball to the outfield, where it was misplayed — and then madness ensued.
Brianna Stroh scored from third on the play, but Libby Trausch was thrown out at home. Schernikau ran past Abby Stroh, who was staying at second, and was called out, but in the confusion Abby Stroh tried to advanced and was tagged out. Lexington turned a triple play to get out out of the jam with only minimal damage.
The Minutemaids added three more runs in the second to take an 8-1 lead. Adams Central tried to come back and make it a game, pulling within 8-4, but Lexingotn tacked on five more runs in the final two innings to win via the run rule.
Adams Central will await to find out who it will officially play on Friday. Pending any upsets from around the state, there is the possibility that the Patriots will take on crosstown rival Hastings in the district final.
Winning Tuesday was just step one to the Patriots' goals of making it to the state tournament for the first time in school history, but now Marker's squad needs to take the next step.
"This is two years in a row we've been able to make it there. Last year, we made it there by the wildcard but this year we earned our way there," Marker said. "We're going to have a tough opponent when we get there, which we'll find out (Wednesday)... But you can just play the people on your schedule and in your district and do the best you can to make it to the district final and see what happens. It's a two-out-of-three series, and anything can happen in a short series."
Game one
Adams Central.....011 201 — 5 11 3
Lexington............530 023 — 13 15 3
W — Monica Campos. L — Taylin Schernikau.
2B — AC, Bella Stickels, Macie Wolever; L, Macy Johnson, Alyssa Winter.
HR — AC, Wolever; L, Klair Fagot (3), Kalli Sutton.
Game two
Adams Central.....409 25 — 20 27 3
Lexington............031 41 — 9 11 3
W — Kate Ludemann. L — Monica Campos.
2B — AC, Brianna Stroh, Macie Wolever, Carlee Wissing, Libby Trausch.
HR — AC, Abby Stroh; L, Klair Fagot.
