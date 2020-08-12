Adams Central will have some holes to fill on the softball diamond this year. The Patriots will attempt to reload from the graduation of eight seniors.
AC has five returning starters, but head coach Tim Marker says he and the coaching staff might be playing a bit of chess.
“We’ve got some key players back in some important places. That’s one of the good things,” Marker said. “We’ve got some players who were maybe a little out of position last year who are back in they normal position this year. So we’ve been able to do some moving around to kind of fill some of those spots and feel pretty comfortable.”
The Patriots finished 19-14 last season, with their season ending in districts as a result of a 7-2 loss to eventual Class B champion Wayne.
Their roster turnover includes Sadie Carpenter, who hit a career average of .416 with 37 home runs and won 29 games in the circle over four years.
Carpenter and Jersie Frerichs, who also graduated, combined to pitch 145 innings for the Patriots last year.
Marker said he expects senior Teagan Abbott and junior Taylin Schernikau to throw a majority of the team’s innings this season.
“Taylin will be our one pitcher as we come out of camp, and we’ve got some other players who will kind of mix around,” Marker said. “We’ve got Teagan Abbott, who kind of gave up pitching a couple years ago when we had some good depth at the pitching spot. She’s started throwing again and looks pretty good. That’s kind of a surprise one. That may be a really important part, if Teagan can give us some innings this year.”
Offensively, Abbott leads all returners with her .369 average in 2019. She had 18 runs batted in and an on-base percentage of .460.
Elli Marker hit .310 a season ago with 27 RBI and two home runs. Libby Trausch hit .389 as a freshman with 20 RBI and two home runs. Abby and Brianna Stroh were responsible for 6 and 9 runs, respectively.
Bella Stickels, Macie Wolever, Carlee Wissing and Claire Hemberger are also expected to contribute for the Patriots, along with some incoming freshmen.
Although inexperienced, Marker said the Patriots have some good roster depth.
“One of the good things is we’ve got a team of kids who can play a lot of positions and can move around,” Marker said. “We have some big shoes (to fill) and we’re just going to try and see who steps up and see how this kind of fall together. It might be a situation that where we started at the beginning of the year is totally different from where we end.”
2020 schedule
August
20, at North Platte triangular 4 p.m.; 22, at Lexington invite TBA; 25, at Lexington 6:30 p.m.; 27, Fairbury, Ord 4 p.m.; 29, at Holdrege tournament TBA
September
1, at Holdrege 6:30 p.m.; 3, Cozad, Minden 4 p.m.; 8, at GICC triangular TBD; 10, Centennial, York 4:30 p.m.; 12, at Hastings tournament TBD; 17, Hastings 6:30 p.m.; 22, Northwest 6:30 p.m.; 26, Adams Central invite 10 a.m.; 28, Fillmore Central 6:30 p.m.; 29, at St. Paul 4:30 p.m.
October
1, at conference tournament (Lexington) 9 a.m.; 5, at districts; 6, at districts; 9, at districts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.