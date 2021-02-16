Adams Central’s dreams of a third consecutive trip to the state tournament are on hold for now, but likely no longer existent after Tuesday’s 66-58 loss in the C-1, Subdistrict 9 semifinals at St. Cecilia’s Chapman Gymnasium.
The Patriots fell behind from the get-go in what was virtually a must-win ballgame and Kearney Catholic solidified a third meeting this season with Centennial Conference foe St. Cecilia in Thursday’s 7 p.m. final.
The Stars shot as many free throws — 37 — as they did field goals from the floor. Thirty makes from the charity stripe were too many for the Patriots to overcome, especially through a final five-minute stretch short of Rachel Goodon and Lauryn Scott — both of which fouled out near the halfway point of the fourth quarter.
“When the other team scores 30 points from the free throw line, that’s pretty tough,” said Adams Central head coach Evan Smith.
Ashley Keck and the Stars polished off the game with 20 foul makes on 24 attempts in the last eight minutes. Keck pulled down 12 boards to go with her 20 points.
Ashlyn Wischmeier (14) and Liv Nore (12) also scored in double figures for the Stars (10-13).
Adams Central’s Jessica Babcock attempted to keep the ship afloat with 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter. Libby Trausch poured in 11 of her 18 in the second half.
Goodon, who picked up her fourth foul with just north of five minutes left, added 10 points and Cami Wellensiek and Lauryn Scott chipped in five points each.
The Patriots were out-rebounded 33-27, which became a crucial aspect after Goodon’s 6-foot-3 frame was disqualified.
“When we lose our presence inside, it makes it tough,” Smith said. “A lot of fouls called, and it is what it is. We’ve got to adjust to that and we didn’t do a very good job of it.”
The Stars led 11-2 through the first five minutes. Wischmeier, who finished 4-for-5 from 3-point land, drilled two for the visitors’ initial six points.
“She’s been shooting really well the last half of the year,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri said through a smile. “Credit to her; she’s been in the gym and worked on it and it’s showing.”
Adams Central climbed out of the hole with a strong spurt in the third quarter. An 11-4 run put the Patriots, who made five of their first eight shots in the second half, ahead 35-32.
The Stars recovered their lead on an and-one by Liv Nore and never trailed again.
“We’ve battled back and forth (with Adams Central) the last three years in subdistricts,” Petri said. “Fortunately for us we were able to come out on top.”
Adams Central turned the Stars over seven times in the final quarter and trimmed the lead to three points with three minutes remaining on a six-point run by Babcock.
But free throws sealed the deal. And more than likely the Patriots’ fate.
“It was unfortunate, but I thought Kearney Catholic did a great job of finishing their game,” Smith said.
“It’s going to take quite a bit for us to get (into a district final). We made it a lot tougher for ourselves by getting beaten tonight. If we lose to St. Cecilia Thursday it’s a different story, but right now it doesn’t look great.”
KC (10-13)............13 15 10 28 — 66
AC (14-9)..............7 17 13 21 — 58
Kearney Catholic (66)
Ashley Keck 3-10 14-16 20, Liv Nore 3-9 5-5 12, Ashlyn Wischmeier 4-5 2-2 14, Jenna Kruse 2-6 3-5 7, Kyla Reifenrath 0-3 0-0 0, Jacee Noree 1-1 0-0 2, Callie Squiers 1-2 6-9 8, Lauren Marker 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 15-37 30-37 66.
Adams Central (58)
Jessica Babcock 6-16 7-10 20, Libby Trausch 6-17 6-10 18, Rachel Goodon 3-4 4-4 10, Caitlyn Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Cami Wellensiek 2-6 0-0 5, Lauryn Scott 0-0 2-2 2, Kylie Lancaster 0-5 0-1 0, Corinne Choyeski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-52 20-31 58.
Three-point field goals — KC 6-16 (Keck 0-3, L. Nore 1-4, Wischmeier 4-5, Kruse 0-3, Marker 1-1); AC 2-13 (Babcock 1-2, Trausch 0-4, C. Scott 0-1, L. Scott 1-2, Lancaster 0-3, Choyeski 0-1). Rebounds — KC 33 (Keck 12); AC 27 (Babcock 6).
