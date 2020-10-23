GENEVA — Coming off back-to-back losses to Kearney Catholic and St. Paul, the Adams Central Patriots were determined to notch one more win to get to a 7-2 record heading into the postseason.
The Patriots hit the road Friday night as they traveled to Fillmore Central. From start the finish, the Patriots were locked in and showed no mercy for the Panthers, cruising to a 49-14 rout.
“Just happy to come out with a victory,” said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. “I really thought Fillmore Central played hard. They have some really good football players on that team and we were very efficient on the offensive side of the ball all night long. Defensively it was kind of a bend but don’t break, which we have done all year. When you play three games in a row, with Central City, Kearney Catholic and St. Paul, it’s really hard to get up for an opponent where technically on paper we should have won this football game, and we did. So, the guys had a great week of practice and I knew based off of that we would play very well and we did.”
The Patriots in fact played extremely well, especially in the first half, when AC pitched a shutout. Most of the half was dominated by AC halfback Hyatt Collins. On the first drive for Adams Central, it was all Collins doing the honors with runs of 30, 8 and 2 yards to cap off the three-play, 40-yard drive to get the Patriots on the board 7-0.
The AC defense came up big on the next Panther possession, forcing a fourth down stop at the AC 16-yard line to give the ball back to the Patriot offense. Again this drive was a heavy load of Collins, who carried the ball nine times in the 12-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Collins. The score extended the AC lead to 14-0.
On the ensuing possession, Collins took a handoff and went 51 yards on the first play to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
The Patriots started their second drive of the second quarter at the Panthers 45 yard line. After a 12 yard run from quarterback Jacob Eckhardt, it was Eckhardt connecting with Drew Bonifas for a 36-yard touchdown pass to extend the Patriots lead 28-0. The Patriots would again force another turnover on downs to give the ball back to their offense with 1:32 left in the half. AC needed just one play to go 56 yards, again with Collins doing the honors as he took the ball from Eckhardt and rumbled up the sideline for the TD.
Adams Central went into halftime with a 35-0 advantage.
“You know what, it is week nine of the season and I’m still trying to get a pulse of these guys. They are very business like. There is not a lot of emotion. It is to get the job done and win the football game,” Mulligan said. “It is the way that it has been all year long and I don’t know if they are going to be a whole lot different than that but they perform well on Friday nights.”
AC quarterback Jayden Teichmeier found Elijah Mulligan for a 19-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead 42-0, and Oaklyn Smith capped another short drive to balloon the advantage to 49-0.
Fillmore Central finally put together a scoring drive on a possession that started in the third and continued into the fourth. It was quarterback Keegan Theobald and halfback Jake Stoner shouldering the load. The drive went for 67 yards and had a total of 14 plays that was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown from Stoner to put the Panthers on the board.
Fillmore Central had one more scoring drive on the night. After the Panthers forced the Patriots to have a turnover, Fillmore Central took advantage of the opportunity. Starting with the ball at the Patriot 36-yard line, it was a heavy load for Stoner and Theobald on the drive. The Panthers needed 11 plays, the final being a 20-yard touchdown run from Stoner.
“This is my first year being here. Sometimes with a senior group, they can get nervous but these guys were phenomenal,” said Fillmore Central head coach Gabe Eberhardt. “I can’t say enough about this senior group. They did everything I asked them from my first day here up to now. We have done a lot of good things this year, obviously there are a few games this year that we would like to have back but we have done some great things this year. These guys have been the driving force of that and it has been an honor to be their coach.
"There are a lot of things we can build on. There are a lot of things we can improve on and that is one of the great things about football.”
