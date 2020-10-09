KEARNEY — The Adams Central defense demonstrated how good it is Friday night with one goal line stand after another. But, you can give a talented team like Kearney Catholic only so many chances before they’re going to cash in and find the end zone.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots led the No. 7 Stars late in the fourth quarter, but a big offensive drive for Kearney Catholic and a Adams Central turnover spelled disaster for the Patriots. The Stars took the top 10 battle 33-22.
Through the first three quarters, Kearney Catholic was within 10 yards of the end zone on five possessions, but the Patriots’ defense stood strong and forced a field goal on four of those drives.
That stingy defense was a big part of how Adams Central was able to take a 14-13 lead on the opening possession of the third. A 37-yard touchdown run up the middle of the field by Hayatt Collins gave the Patriots the one-point advantage.
The Stars added two more field goals to go up 19-14, but a long pass play by the AC offense set up another Collins TD run, this one from 2 yards out. Adams Central regained the lead with the score, going up 22-19.
Late in the fourth quarter, Kearney Catholic put together its best drive of the half. On fourth down with 4 minutes, 44 seconds remaining, the Stars’ quarterback Heinrich Haarberg rushed the ball 9 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
On the ensuing Adams Central possession, the Kearney Catholic defense picked off AC quarterback Cam Foster — one of four interceptions for the defense — and sealed the victory with an 8-yard touchdown from Cale Conrad.
The loss is the first of the season for the Patriots and only the second over the last 19 games for the program.
Haarberg, a University of Nebraska commit, finished the game 13-for-19 for 174 yards and an interception. But he also rushed 21 times for 137 yards and a pair of scores. Conrad added 117 yards and a TD.
Collins rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Patriots. Slade Smith finished the game with 11 1/2 tackles, Blaine Pleak had 8 1/2, and Drew Bonifas and Oaklyn Smith each had eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.