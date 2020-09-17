The Adams Central Patriots (7-3) celebrated their seniors against the Cardinals of Doniphan-Trumbull (7-8) Thursday. And the Patriot seniors did not disappoint.
Seniors Elizabeth Anderson, Morgan Burr, Caitlyn Scott and Cami Wellensiek led their Patriots squad to a sweep of the Cardinals 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.
“These four were the only four freshman when I came in, so it’s kind of been a fun ride with them,” said Patriots head coach Libby Lollman. “They’ve really grown over these last four years and the expectations that they’ve set to start to create a program that I wanted it to be and they wanted it to be has really been something special.”
Not only was it senior night, but Scott tallied her 1,000 career kill in the second set of the match.
“We talked about Caitlyn getting her 1,000th kill tonight and that it’s a team effort and it takes everybody,” said Lollman. “It takes a pass, a set and a hit, and I know she’s super grateful for the teammates that she’s gotten to play with the last four year. And we’re very grateful to have her, too, and she’s certainly a special player.”
Both teams got off to a solid start, trading points early in set one. But Wellensiek set the tone and dominated the net, teaming up with three different players for four ace blocks in the set.
“I thought our block did a nice job tonight,” Lollman said. “They were all over the place and got to a lot of balls. I think we’re continuing to get better and doing the little things right in the front row and as we get going in think it’s making a big difference and it’s really helping our back row as well.”
Wellensiek also had two kills as the Patriots won set one 25-17. Scott and junior Jessica Babcock each had three kills apiece in the opening set.
Set two was almost a carbon copy of the first, with Wellensiek getting two more blocks as the Patriots took a 17-11 lead midway through the set. Babcock added six more kills, including the final three points for the Patriots, as they won set two 25-17.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 6-4 lead to start set three, but Scott led the charge as the Patriots went on an 8-1 run to take a 15-11 lead.
Freshman Hannah Gengenbach and junior Emma Estrada got in the mix, each nailing a kill late in the set for the Patriots.
As the Patriots reached match point, the Cardinals had one final push, scoring four straight points. But Scott would put down the final kill to give the Patriots a 25-20 third set victory.
“I thought we put up a good fight,” said Cardinals head coach Gina Fitch. “Adams Central put up a big block and great swingers, and it just kind of frustrated us on defense. It was good to see our girls compete and continue to attack even when we were down, but we just need a good win to give us the confidence that we are often missing. We’re a team on the verge and we’ll continue to work to get where we want to be.”
