The Adams Central Patriots (16-7) swept through the competition on parents’ night and the final home games of the season, defeating the Centennial Broncos (16-7) and the Panthers of Fillmore Central (2-11).
The Patriots used a balanced attack in the first match, defeating the Broncos 25-18 and 25-15. The Patriots also beat the Panthers in two sets, 25-8 and 25-15.
“We’ve been able to disperse the ball more and more as the season goes on,” said Patriots head coach Libby Lollman. “A lot of teams focus on our outsides but our right side Lauryn Scott hit 1.000 against Centennial and was six for six and when we are able to spread the floor a little bit and have more options we’re just going to be that much more successful.”
The Patriots made easy work of the Broncos in the opening game of the day, building a quick 6-2 lead, getting five kills from five different hitters in the early go. Senior Caitlyn Scott nailed four kills late in the set, giving her squad a 21-16 advantage. Fellow senior Cami Wellensiek got a big block at the net and sophomore Lauryn Scott put down the final point of the set for the Patriots winning 25-18.
In set two, the Patriots wasted little time building a 15-5 lead that included back-to-back ace serves from junior Emma Estrada and another block by Wellensiek. In the final points of the match, Lauryn Scott tallied two more kills and Estrada served up another ace on match point, giving the Patriots a 25-15 victory.
“I think coming into tonight we had a big focus on Centennial and we did a nice job in that first game,” Lollman said. “Sometimes it’s hard to play straight sets, it’s mentally tough, and we definitely could have played better at times, but they’re taking care of sets and not losing the sets they’re not supposed to so I’m excited.”
Senior Morgan Burr continued with the tough serves for the Patriots, getting an early ace against the Panthers. Lauryn Scott teamed up with freshman Hannah Gengenbach for the first of five Patriot blocks in the set to give them a 6-1 lead. Midway through the set, Wellensiek teamed up with juniors Jessica Babcock and Chelsey Wiseman for two more blocks along with one solo block to help the Patriots take a 23-6 lead. Sophomore Rachel Goodon scored the final kill of the set give in the Patriots a 25-8 first set victory.
The Panthers held their own for a while in the second set behind the play of junior Lexi Theis, who tallied nine kills. But the Patriots outscored the Panthers 7-1 down the stretch to win the match 25-15.
“We came off two really good wins last Thursday and we knew we still had to show up tonight and take care of business and we did,” said Lollman. “Moving into conference and the post season we’re going to be playing some really great teams so it’s nice to have some momentum as we head in that direction. The girls are played well and for these seniors it’s their last home game and it’s parents night so that makes it special tonight.”
The Broncos also defeated the Panthers 25-5 and 25-15. The Broncos used tough serving to defeate the Panthers getting four ace serves from sophomore Krislyn Green and one from senior Jaci Opfer. Opfer continued in the second set getting two more aces serves for the Broncos.
