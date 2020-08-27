On opening night in a year that has so many uncertainties, the Adams Central volleyball team wants to make the most of every opportunity they get to play the game.
“Win the moment is our team motto this year,” said Patriots coach Libby Lollman after her team swept Sandy Creek. “We have a really strong set of senior leaders this year and the girls have set really high goal. So every day in practice they are focused, competitive and don’t take a play off. I think that really showed tonight.”
The Patriots wasted little time Thursday night defeating the Cougars 25-15, 25-7, 25-17 in Patriot Gym.
The Patriots jumped to a quick 4-0 lead in the first set highlighted by a big dig down the sideline by junior Jessica Babcock, which lead to a kill by sophomore Lauryn Scott with the assist going to senior Elizabeth Anderson.
Lauryn Scott would tally two more kills in the set. Sandy Creek junior Kirstyn Sherbeck finished with three kills of her own.
Senior Cami Wellensiek teamed up with Babcock for a block on the opening play of the second set, setting the tone for what was to come.
The Patriots took a commanding 21-6 lead behind the serving of junior Emma Estrada, who served 10 straight points, including two aces in the run. The Cougars struggled to get anything going in the second set.
“We talked about really needing to be ready tonight. Adams Central runs a quick offense and a quick tempo and we didn’t want to play catch up all night,” said Sandy Creek coach Kortney Allen. “Unfortunately, I felt like we were constantly trying to keep up and not pushing the ball and our serve receive was not up to par.”
The Cougars did better in set number three. Junior Caitlin Rempe pounded a kill, giving the Cougars their first lead of the night at 3-2.
They extended that lead to 6-4 by capitalizing on several Patriot errors.
Adams Central senior Caitlyn Scott got the Patriots back on track, tallying five kills in the set to go along with one ace and one block. Behind her play, the Patriots were able to get back on track and win the set.
Overall, Lollman was pleased with her team’s effort and consistency in its first match of the season.
“Sandy Creek has a really good coach and have done some really good things so I knew coming into it we were going to have to take care of our side,” Lollman said. “I think we did that tonight. We played tough and consistent and they’re all just excited to be playing. So I was super impressed with us taking care of our side of the court tonight.”
Allen said she was pleased with her team’s effort and was happy to her players work hard until the final point.
“These girls never give up and always hustle,” she said. “Even if we’re not the most athletic team, we’re going to be working the hardest and they did that tonight. This was definitely a good learning game for us and we know what we need to work on and it starts tomorrow in practice. These girls want to get better. They practice hard and we just have to be more consistent and trust the process as we continue to grow.”
