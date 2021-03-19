KEARNEY — Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas has missed track meets.
The junior distance runner, like all of his peers, was robbed of a spring sports season by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had cross country, but track just brings a different feel,” Bonifas said. “It just felt amazing to get back and run on the track.”
Asked what he missed most, Bonifas said the camaraderie and the team aspect, which is something cross country lacks in some ways.
Bonifas and his teammates, along with 13 other schools opened their track season at the Nebraska-Kearney high school invite — an event traditionally held indoors on the university’s campus.
The pandemic was one reason it was moved outside to Kearney High. The weather in the 50s certainly didn’t hurt, either, aside from the slight wind chill.
No team scores were kept, but times were recorded and races — obviously — run.
Bonifas won his solo event, the 3,200-meter run. He scored a time of 10 minutes, 31.18 seconds. After a start in third place, Bonifas vaulted himself into the lead and sprinted to the finish in good time.
“The goal in the beginning was just to win,” Bonifas said. “The time wasn’t the most important thing to me today but I’m glad I got a good time out of it. It feels really good, though.”
Bonifas’ distance coach, Toni Fowler, was happy for him.
“He hadn’t raced a two-mile since he was a freshman and back then it was a 10:42,” said Fowler, who coaches the Adams Central girls. “We just talked about being disciplined, that’s our goal this year. He really did run a disciplined race, an even split, and I think that’s something that will get him a long ways. It was a really good start to the season for him.”
AC’s 3,200 relay on the boys side, composed of Bonifas, Tarin Confer, Reuben Barry, and Kyto Warner, finished in second in a time of 9:09.45.
“I missed the relays a lot,” Bonifas said. “In cross country you don’t get the opportunity to pass the baton, so it was really exciting to do relays with teammates and make it more of a team competition.”
Dante Boelhower, fresh off of a runner-up finish in the Class C-1 state basketball tournament, kept his basketball shoes on to compete in the high jump, where he finished third Friday.
“Dante equaled a PR in his high jump (clearing 6 feet, 2 inches) and he was jumping in his basketball shoes because his spikes hadn’t come in yet,” said AC boys coach Bill Carlin. “I thought he jumped really well today.”
Warner rounded out placings for AC, finishing sixth in the 800 with a 2:16.68.
“Kyto had two places today, so he did a nice job,” added Carlin, who is retiring in May.
“It’s good to see the kids have a successful meet and a good start to the season.”
Kaitlyn Mousel and Caitlyn Scott took home second place finishes for the AC girls. Mousel cleared the 300 hurdles course in 52.04 seconds. Scott crossed in 10.02 seconds during the 60 hurdles race.
Hastings High’s girls were also at the meet, which was rearranged to Classes A and B competing together instead of separate.
Dacey Sealey led individual performances with a fourth-place finish in the 60 hurdles in 10.19 seconds. She ran the 300 hurdles and finished 13th.
“Dacey ran her 60 hurdles fairly well,” said HHS coach Brian Itzen. “We all kind of think that’s a short race for her. She’s a strong, aggressive runner and so the 100 is going to be a better fit once we get to run the full race. Her 300 had a little extra breeze at the back and she hasn’t done it for 20 months essentially. It caught up to her, but she’ll bounce back.”
Chelsey Espinosa finished fifth for the Tigers in the 3,200 (12:43.53).
HHS’ 400 relay team of Karsyn Cress, Sealey, Carlie Beckby, and Hannah Satterly was fourth (54.11). The 3,200 relay team of Lainey Benson, Jessi Nguyen, Reagan Shoemaker, and Kelyn Henry-Perlich placed sixth (11:12.18).
“We basically have two groups of freshman now,” Itzen said. “Those sophomores didn’t compete last year so it’s going to be a big learning curve, just getting used to track meets and finding kids to run events. They’re excited; we have some young talent and it’s going to be a matter of continuing to train and see where we end up.”
Area girls results
3,200 relay
6, Hastings 11:12.18
60 hurdles
2, Caitlyn Scott, AC, 10.02; 4, Dacey Sealey, HHS, 10.19
400 relay
4, Hastings 54.11
300 hurdles
2, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 52.04
3,200
5, Chelsey Espinosa, HHS, 12:43.53
High jump
6, Lauryn Scott, AC, 4-8
Area boys results
3,200 relay
2, Adams Central 9:09.45
800
6, Kyto Warner, AC, 2:16.68
3,200
1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 10:31.18
High jump
3, Dante Boelhower, AC, 6-2
