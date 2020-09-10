The Adams Central and Hastings boys tennis teams are both in similar situations. Both squads lost the vast majority of their experience, leaving the players in their lineups to learn the finer points of the game as the season progresses.
On Thursday, the two teams got a rude lesson from their opponents, as Hastings fell 8-1 to Lincoln High and Adams Central dropped all nine of their matches against Grand Island Central Catholic.
Both teams' coaches said their players are going to need to learn from the mistakes made on the court and aim to fix them the next time out.
"Besides Brayden (Schram) at No. 1 singles, the rest of the guys played JV all year last year, and now I'm asking them all to play varsity," said HHS head coach Roger Sunderman. "With the number out, they're forced to play varsity...They're good kids, they're smart kids; they just have to play tennis smart."
"We knew it was going to be a tough year, and Grand Island Central Catholic is good — give them credit — we're just not as good as they are. They're better," said AC coach Ed Sughroue. "Our kids are trying. I'm not going to fault our kids; they're trying as hard as they can... We just have to come back to work (Friday) and practice hard and get a little better."
In Hastings' dual against Lincoln High, the Tigers dropped all three doubles matches and then five straight singles bouts. HHS' lone hope for a victory came in the final match of the dual, featuring Hastings No. 1 player, Brayden Schram.
Schram took an early lead in the match, but Lincoln's Tai Fredrick battled back to cut the set lead to 4-3. Schram then finished strongly, winning the next four games to win the set 8-3.
"He's got to stay focused throughout the match. Sometimes he puts so much pressure on his first serve and if that doesn't go well then his game kind of suffers a little bit," the Tigers' coach said. "He has the strokes, he just gets a little bit impatient at times. That will come, again, with playing."
Hastings' Jackson Harris and Ethan Zimmerman were the only HHS singles players earn game victories in their sets — both players lost 8-2.
"They're getting caught in the middle of the court, not moving, so they're getting a lot of balls at their feet," Sunderman said. "Those are things that are going to come with experience and a lot of hitting."
Hastings will go on to play at the North Platte invite on Saturday, but with two sophomores and two freshmen making up four of their top six players, Sunderman said he's going to try and get his guys more opportunities to build experience any way he can.
"We have a JV meet coming up, and most of them are going to play in that JV meet to get them some experience," the HHS coach said. "They'll play five matches (at North Platte)...They'll see a lot of tennis Saturday."
Adams Central went into this season knowing none of the players in its lineup had varsity experience from last season. Sughroue knows his players will need to learn how to better play the game physically, but he also hopes to see an improved mentality from his squad next time out.
"I thought we competed well in some places, but we get down 3-0...and as the match progresses, they don't think they're going to win and I don't think they keep competing throughout the match. That's a little bit of what I'm seeing," he said. "Early, they're ready to play at times, but they're just not able to finish."
AC's Evan Schumm, Devon Ackles and Nicholas Kulwicki all dropped their matches 8-2, while all other scores were 8-1 or 8-0.
Sughroue said he'd like to see his players put more of an effort in to getting better during the offseason.
"Your best tennis players are going to do things in the summer, and we don't have a lot of guys that do that. That's on me as a head coach. I need to get them to do more things if we're going to compete against the best teams," the AC coach said. "Central Catholic is good, they're solid. They'll be in the picture in the end when it comes to state, but we're a long ways off from that."
Lincoln High 8, Hastings 1
Singles
No. 1 — Brayden Schram, HHS, defeated Tai Fredrick, LHS; 8-3
No. 2 — Glen McChristian, LHS, defeated Jackson Harris, HHS; 8-2
No. 3 — Caden Connelly, LHS, defeated Joey Koci, HHS; 8-0
No. 4 — Amir Tarkian, LHS, defeated Wyatt Tate, HHS; 8-0
No. 5 — Alex Gable, LHS, defeated Mason Kusek, HHS; 8-0
No. 6 — Elvin Nguyen, LHS, defeated Ethan Zimmerman, HHS; 8-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Fredrick/Nguyen, LHS, defeated Harris/Tate, HHS; 8-1
No. 2 — McChristian/Tarkian, LHS, defeated Kusek/Koci, HHS; 8-1
No. 3 — Connelly/Gable, LHS, defeated Zimmerman/Jordan Norris, HHS; 8-0
GICC 9, Adams Central 0
Singles
No. 1 — Caden Menagh, GICC, defeated Owen Kershner, AC; 8-1
No. 2 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, defeated Nicholas Kuhwicki, AC; 8-2
No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, defeated Lucas Bohlen, AC; 8-1
No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, defeated Devon Ackles, AC; 8-2
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, defeated Evan Schumm, AC; 8-2
No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, defeated Drew Goracke, AC; 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry/Farias, GICC, defeated Ackles/Bohlen, AC; 8-2
No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, defeated Goracke/Schumm, AC; 8-1
No. 3 — Fox/Koby Bales, GICC, defeated Kershner/Kuhwicki, AC; 8-2
