LINCOLN — Going into Saturday’s Class C-1 state championship, Zac Foster and his Adams Central boys basketball team knew they were going to have to make each possession count against top-seeded and two-time state champion Auburn.
The Bulldogs’ slow-paced, methodical approach to the game created limited opportunities for the Patriots. And when shots were not falling for Adams Central, the pace of the game was in the hands of the Bulldogs. The Auburn defense held AC to just six first-half points; and though the Patriots pulled within one score twice in the second half, the Bulldogs made just enough plays to capture its third straight championship and 62nd consecutive victory.
“We knew (Auburn) would be really patient. We score about 60 a game, so to have six at the half was very different for us,” said Foster, the AC head coach. “We were just missing shots early... I’m unbelievably proud of our kids, but for us to win that game we have to play cleaner, especially in that first half.”
“We want to get in our tempo,” said Auburn head coach Jim Weeks. “To win this against a good Adams Central team — they’re well coached and they’re good every year — it was very gratifying.”
Adams Central’s offensive struggles were all the more disappointing after looking at the team’s impressive defensive performance. The Patriots came out of the gate in their highly-effective 1-3-1 zone defense, but the patience of the Auburn offense coupled with the threat of all-state senior Cam Binder opened the door for AC to change things up on defense.
Adams Central came out in the second quarter with a box-and-one or diamond-and-one defense, with the roaming player not allowing more than a couple inches of separation from Binder. And the defense was effective. Binder, who has many moments of glory at the state tournament under his belt, was held to zero field goal attempts in the game — something he said had never happened to him before.
“I told myself before this game, if I score zero points and we win the state championship, I will take that,” Binder said. “Guys stepped up and made plays.”
“That’s phenomenal,” said Foster after he saw on the postgame state sheet that Binder had zero attempts. “Credit to the other guys; they’ve got good players… That’s what we were trying to do, we came into the game saying somebody else would have to beat us and not have Cam beat us. He’s been doing that to people for four years.”
The defensive changed turned things around for the Patriots, who scored just one point in the first quarter and went 0-for-6 from the floor in the period. Auburn, which made four of their five attempts in the first quarter, was held to just two points in the second. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they made just two field goals and went into the half trailing 12-6.
Foster said in his 21 years of coaching he’s never had a team score just six points by halftime. He was proud of the way his kids executed the new defensive plan, but he said the lack of offense just dug AC into too big of a hole.
“Everyone in the state knows when you play coach Weeks — which is why he’s one of the greatest coaches in the state — that he’s going to control tempo and make the game at the pace he wants it to be,” Foster said. “We made the decision as coaches that we wanted to try and take away Binder. We did that and that took some of the pressure out of our 1-3-1…Ultimately, it just comes back to offense for us and we need to play better offensively.”
Adams Central finally got some life in the offense in the third quarter and cut the Auburn lead to 15-13, but the Bulldogs used a 13-3 run to pull away for a 28-16 lead with just under five minutes left in the game.
Trailing by 12, Adams Central senior Tyler Slechta, who Foster said is the best defensive player he’s ever coached, took over on the offensive side. Slechta erupted for 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to spark Adams Central. His second trey pulled AC within 34-31 with 1:05 on the clock.
“He was big. He’s special in our program. He’s an elite competitor,” Foster said. “We knew down the stretch he was going to make plays for us.”
“I should have played better at the beginning of the game; that’s on me. There was kind of come to moment where it was like, ‘If I don’t step up now, we’re going to lose,’ ” Slechta said. “I felt like I had to make a couple of plays; but it still wasn’t enough because they played a hell of a game.”
Binder’s elite free-throw shooting helped put the Bulldogs out of reach, as he hit a pair of clutch shots from the charity stripe to increase the lead to five before his teammates added a bucket and three more free throws.
The Patriots tacked on another basket but their bid at dethroning the Bulldogs and bringing home the program’s first state championship fell just short.
“There’s no reason to not fight at the end there, just try your best and see what you can do,” Slechta said. “I thought we did everything we could… We were going to fight to the end no matter what.”
“If one shot goes down for us or they miss one free throw, we’re right where we need to be… We were just trying to extend the game and give us a chance,” Foster said.
Slechta led Adams Central with 14 points while Dante Boelhower chipped in with seven. Daniel Frary led Auburn with 14 points, while brothers Maverick and Ryan Binder each had 11 points for the Bulldogs. Cam Binder finished with four points, all of which came from the free-throw line.
The Patriots will say goodbye to five seniors, four of which are starters. Foster said that group has set the the standard for what’s expected from student-athletes at Adams Central.
“To have kids that really don’t care about individual stats and just want to win is such a blessing,” he said. “God is so good; to get to be around kids like that every day, we are so blessed as coaches to get to go to work with them. They went 52-5 the last two years and did some phenomenal things.”
AC (26-3).................1 5 7 20 — 33
Auburn (26-0).........10 2 8 21 — 41
Adams Central (33)
Tyler Slechta 6-12 0-0 14, Lucas Bohlen 2-10 0-0 5, Jacob Eckhardt 0-0 1-2 1, Dante Boelhower 3-7 1-1 7, Cam Foster 2-10 1-2, Paul Fago 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 3-7 33.
Auburn (41)
Cameron Binder 0-0 4-4 4, Maverick Binder 3-5 3-5 11, Ryan Binder 4-8 2-2 11, Patzel 0-3 1-2 1, Frary 6-8 2-8 14. Totals: 13-24 12-21 41.
Three-point field goals — AC 4-21 (Slechta 2-4, Bohlen 1-9, Boelhower 0-1, Foster 1-7); Aub 3-7 (M. Binder 2-4, R. Binder 1-2, Patzel 0-1). Rebounds — AC 18 (Fago 7); Aub 29 (Frary 9); Assists — AC 4 (Slechta, Bohlen, Boelhower, Foster 1); Aub 6 (C. Binder 2, Patzel 2); Turnovers — AC 5, Aub 13.
