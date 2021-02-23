No. 1 seeded and third-ranked Adams Central (22-1) used long shots to make short work of No. 4 seed Fillmore Central (1-18) in a 74-24 rout Tuesday in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 semifinals game at Patriot Gymnasium.
Falling just two buckets short of the school record and four off the state record, the Patriots connected on 18 3-pointers and had the running clock ticking before the end of the third quarter in the decisive win.
AC head coach Zac Foster said it was nice to see his team return to familiar form, given the game's postseason nature and proximity to AC’s heartbreaking 39-36 road loss to No. 2 Kearney Catholic last Friday.
“Our kids were ready,” Foster said. “We played with high energy and it's good to see us play the way we responded after our loss on Friday. We shot the ball well, shared it well and played at a high level, so I’m really proud of our kids."
Seniors Cam Foster (18 points), Lucas Bohlen (12 points) and sophomore Sam Dierks (9 points) dropped in 13 of the Patriots’ long distance bombs, with Foster landing three of his six 3s in the first half. His third 3-pointer in less than a minute span opened a comfortable 42-8 advantage with 3:21 in the second quarter.
“(Shooting 3s) is a big part of our offense,” Zac Foster said. “When we shoot the ball well from the perimeter we’re really efficient offensively. It’s a credit to our kids for putting in the time to earn the right to make those, and I thought Lucas and Cam really shot it well, especially in the first half.”
Senior Garrett Nichols led the Panthers with eight points and Isaiah Lauby added seven for the visitors.
Cam Foster said he was glad to see his team bounce back from a tough loss in fine form. That Fillmore Central had only won once during the regular season was never going to impact how the Patriots approached the contest, he said.
“We know we’ve only got five more games left, so we’re not going to take any of them for granted,” he said. “We shared it; a lot of shots fell, we were happy, cheered each other on and had a good time.”
Despite the disparity in wins between the two teams, motivation was clearly never an issue, coach Foster said.
“Because it’s postseason, everybody knows what’s on the line,” he said. “Everybody is 0-0 and you’ve got to earn everything.
“It was really kind of a gut-wrenching loss on Friday that we thought we should have won. There were times we didn’t really play characteristically for what we wanted to do, so we just wanted to play true to our identity and be who we are. I thought we did that tonight.”
While glad to see his team return to winning form, coach Foster said the squad will be thinking in terms of one game at a time the rest of the way in its bid for a state championship crown.
“I mean, it’s one step,” he said of the win. “Every game is its own game. So through one step I thought we did some good things. They’ve got to build on this for Thursday.”
Adams Central will face Gibbon (12-5) for the subdistrict title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Buffaloes beat Wood River 49-42.
FC (1-18)...................7 6 5 6 — 24
AC (22-1) ............20 29 14 11 — 74
Fillmore Central (24)
Demetro Maciel 1, Keegan Theobald 3, Garrett Nichols 8, Riley Hiatt 2, Parker Uldrich 2, Isaiah Lauby 7, Carson Asche 1.
Adams Central (74)
Tyler Slechta 4, Sam Dierks 9, Lucas Bohlen 12, Paul Fago 6, Holden O'Dey 3, Nate Sughroue 3, Dante Boelhower 6, Cameron Foster 18, Jayden Telchmeier 8, Grant Trausch 5.
