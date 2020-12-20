The brand of basketball Adams Central plays is aggressive — some might say risky. It’s also physical, and, most of the time, just downright frustrating for opponents to face.
The Patriots’ 1-3-1 zone — their staple — can be exploited, but often times is not because having practiced against it for so long, the players know where weaknesses may lie, but distract away from them.
“We equate it to blitzing in football,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “People are open, but you’ve got be active enough to where they can’t see them.”
Chase County, Adams Central’s opponent Saturday night in the nightcap of the first Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic, couldn’t figure the zone out. The Longhorns were outclassed by the No. 3 Patriots, who won their seventh straight game, 61-22, at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
“They just really struggled with out pressure in the 1-3-1 and we kind thought that might be the case,” said Foster. “I don’t know how many times they’ve seen a zone like that. It’s a credit to our kids.”
Chase County (2-3) won the opening tip only for AC’s Dante Boelhower to force a turnover. The Longhorns coughed up the basketball 22 times across the 32 minutes. The Patriots’ pressure was relentless.
AC’s offensive approach can bite or bow. But with good shooters and players unafraid and unselfish, it, more often than not, prevails.
“We went 26-2 last year,” said head coach Zac Foster. “The ones we didn’t win, we didn’t make a lot of 3s.”
After making just four of 14 in the first half from beyond the arc, the Patriots torched four of seven through the net in the third. Lucas Bohlen, who tabbed a game-high 13 points, capped his scoring with two triples in the frame before starters were relieved.
Holden O’Dey and Sam Dierks also flushed 3s in the third as part of a 19-point outpour by the Patriots that further insured their fifth 20-point win this season.
Chase County’s start was dulled by foul trouble, as well as its own mishaps while possessing the ball. Clay Meeske, who averages 11.3 points, picked up three fouls in the first half. It’s other scorers, Cedric Maxwell (20.3 ppg) and Mason Nordhausen (12.5 ppg), were cold.
Eleven turnovers by the Longhorns in the second period translated into AC going 7-of-14 and adding 20 points to a 16-point first quarter. Chase County put up only four shots in the quarter and totaled just 13 points by half.
The AC second team handled a majority of the second half. The group has seen plenty of time of the floor through eight games this season.
“It’s a good program game when you get to play a lot of guys and let those guys see some fruits of their efforts,” Foster said. “As a coach, you care about all your kids. There’s a lot of game where some of those guys won’t get to play, so it is a good feeling to see those guys get on the floor and have some success.”
The rest for the starters is needed, too, especially with the Patriots (7-1) slated to rack up three more games before the new year.
“I’ve never seen a schedule like this in December,” Foster said, adding when the schedule was made that AC’s deep run into the state football playoffs, as well as the pandemic, were not accounted for.
Welcome back
Chase County head coach Chris Bartels returned to Lynn Farrell Arena, where he played college basketball. Bartels graduated from HC in 2015 before moving to Imperial to teach.
Bartels student taught and coached with Foster and Tom Slechta at Adams Central during their run to the state tournament in 2013.
“We still talk to him quite a bit through Twitter and texting,” said Foster. “I told him I think he’s doing a great job. Tonight obviously didn’t go the way he wanted, but it’s good to see him being successful. They’ve been right on the edge of getting to the state tournament the last two years. I think they’re going to win a ton of games on the back half of their schedule.”
CC (2-3)......................8 5 4 5 — 22
AC (7-1)................16 20 19 6 — 61
Chase County (22)
Mason Nordhausen 0-2 0-0 0, Keenan Cole 0-5 0-0 0, Tysen Lempke 0-1 0-0 0, Clay Meeske 3-7 2-3 10, Cedric Maxwell 2-7 1-1 5, Kade Anderson 1-3 2-2 5, Brandon Mintling 1-2 0-0 2, Colin O’Neill 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Rau 0-1 0-0 0, Emmitt Zuege 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 7-36 5-6 22.
Adams Central (61)
Tyler Slechta 3-8 2-2 8, Lucas Bohlen 5-7 0-0 13, Paul Fago 1-3 0-0 2, Dante Boelhower 4-6 0-1 8, Cam Foster 3-8 1-2 9, Jacob Eckhardt 3-8 0-3 7, Sam Dierks 1-2 2-2 5, Nathan Sughroue 1-4 0-0 2, Hyatt Collins 1-2 0-0 2, Jayden Teichmeier 1-2 0-0 2, Holden O’Dey 1-3 0-0 3, Grant Trausch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-54 5-10 61.
3-point goals — CC 3-21 (Nordhausen 0-6, Cole 0-3, Lempke 0-1, Meeske 2-4, Maxwell 0-3, Anderson 1-3, Mintling 0-2, Rau 0-1, O’Neill 0-1); AC (Slechta 0-1, Bohlen 3-5, Foster 2-7, Eckhardt 1-5, Dierks 1-2, Sughroue 0-2, O’Dey 1-3, Trausch 0-1).
