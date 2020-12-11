Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.