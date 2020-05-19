Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Ocr. 26, 1996, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
KEARNEY — St. Cecilia’s Brandon Petersen figured there was no way he could finish in the top 10 at Thursday’s state cross country meet at Kearney Country Club.
He figured wrong.
The senior passed several runners during the race as he crossed the finish line in seventh place in Class D with a time of 17:46.
“I thought I would be lucky if I placed as high as 15th,” Petersen said. “I’m very surprised.”
Petersen said he was motivated by this being his last year of high school.
“I knew I wouldn’t get another chance,” he said. “I had to give it my all.”
This was Petersen’s second straight trip to state. Last year, he finished 28th.
“I ran solid today,” he said. “I kept the same pace the whole way.
“I got a little worried at one point, though. I felt a little tired. But I kept thinking about getting a medal and that motivated me to run harder.”
Petersen qualified for state as an individual by placing fifth at the Class D, District 3 meet at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney.
Angie Timmerman was St. Cecilia’s other lone qualifier. She ended her fourth-straight trip to state in 29th place in 18:14.
Timmerman, who ended sixth at districts has been trying to recover from an injury that she suffered during last spring’s track and field season.
“She ran as well as she could have,” St. Cecilia coach Sandy VanCura said. “She did very well.”
Adams Central
The Adams Central boys ended their first trip to the state cross country meet in fifth place.
Kris Valentin finished 17th in 17:43 to help the Patriots collect 100 points. Elkhorn Mount Michael won the Class C title with 35.
Nick Bumgardner added a 31st-place effort in 18:24, while Daniel Waldron was 47th in 18:45.
Dana Wiens was 48th in 18:46, Jeff Ahlman was 82 in 21:01, and Alex Sepulveda ended 86th in 21:41.
“I’m very pleased with how the boys competed,” Adams Central coach Kevan Exstrum said. “We ran like I expected us to.”
Liz Biehl, who was the Patriots’ only girl to qualify for state, ended 22nd.
It was Biehl’s fourth straight trip to state. She finished third as a freshman, 15th as a sophomore, and fifth as a junior.
Hastings High
Hastings High’s Ben Knudson ended 52nd in Class B at the state cross country meet.
Knudson, who was competing in his second straight state meet, finished with a time of 18:18.
Last year, Knudson ended 20th.
“I started off a little too fast,” he said. “I wanted to see if I could run with the head of the pack. But after about the first mile I felt pretty fatigued.
“I wish I could have finished higher. But I can’t complain. I gave my best effort.”
