Members of the Hastings Planning Commission recommended approval of the preliminary plat for Buhr Addition.
Commissioners Michelle Lewis, Mac Rundle, Marshall Gaines, Rakesh Srivastava, LaDaun Schoenhals and Ann Hinton were present for the teleconference meeting on Tuesday and voted in favor of the recommendation.
The subdivision is a plat of two existing tax lots owned by Ronald and Deborah Buhr at 2100 N. Second Ave. The land is being platted into two separate lots, 1 and 2, for residential development.
Lot 1 will remain the property of the landowners and Lot 2 will be sold to their daughter and eventually a home placed on it.
The comprehensive development plan does show this area slatted for future Suburban Residential. The proposed zoning of R-1A, single-family, large-lot residential district is described as an ideal zone, considering it allows for lower population densities with larger lots sizes — a minimum of 20,000 square feet.
Only the future Suburban Residential zone can accommodate lots up to 20,000 square feet.
Due to the lien holder, the preliminary and final plats couldn't be combined.
A rezone application, as well as an addition by plat to city application will be required and processed in unison to the final plat at the planning commission’s meeting in January 2021.
