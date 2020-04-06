After expressing some concern about potential damage to a nearby barn in the event of high winds, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission have approved a conditional use permit to allow a 195-foot monopole communication tower outside of Roseland.
Commissioners voted 6-0 during their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of the application to the Roseland Village Board, which meets April 15.
Applicant SMJ International, on behalf of U.S. Cellular, would like to lease a 100-square-foot tract of land from Randal and Cheryl Klein of 8610 S. Prosser Ave.
Access to site will be off Prosser Avenue and a 30-foot access and utility easement across the Klein property to the site.
According to Adams County zoning regulations, this use is allowed as a conditional use provided that the tower comply with any applicable airport hazard height limitations and further provided that any such tower is set back from the right-of way of any public roadway, from the nearest property line of any public use area and from the nearest wall of any neighboring church, school or residential dwelling unit by a distance equal to or exceeding the height of such tower. The tower is proposed to be 306 feet from the Prosser Avenue right-of-way line.
The Hastings Airport approach zone is just to the north and east of the proposed site and the airport overlay district is just outside of this area.
There is a private airstrip two miles to the east of the site owned by Thomas Airfield LLC. The proposed site does fall in the Roseland Well head protection area.
The elevation at grade of the tower is 1,963.8 feet. The city of Hastings airport elevation is 1,943 feet.
When commissioners expressed concern about the tower falling over in a high wind and damaging nearby structures, Terri Dolezal, with SMJ on behalf of U.S. Cellular, said monopoles are designed to buckle in a high wind and not to fall over, although that isn’t always what they do.
Dolezal said the property owners approved of the plan to erect the tower at its determined location. The property owners weren’t present at Monday’s meeting.
Some commissioners who expressed concern about the tower’s proximity to a nearby barn were put more at ease hearing the property owners had seen the plans for the tower’s location.
The lease includes an insurance policy that would cover damage if the tower falls.
Dolezal expected construction to occur over the summer.
Approval of the conditional use permit included the condition that a decommissioning clause be included.
Dolezal said that is typically written into the lease.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously recommended approval of Micyln Subdivision. Applicants Lynn and Michelle Chrisp would like to subdivide 4.72 acres at 17240 W. U.S. Highway 6, Kenesaw.
- Unanimously recommended approval of Kimle Second Subdivision. Applicants Aaron and LaDonna Kimle would like to subdivide 5.44 acres at 16790 W. 26th St., Kenesaw.
- Unanimously recommended approval of vacating Warnke Subdivision. Applicants Richard and Doris Warnke would like to subdivide 3.5234 acres on South Marian Road.
